Green Bay Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander spoke to the media during OTAs and took the opportunity to sing praises for wide receiver Jayden Reed. After a standout rookie season and what seems to be continued impressive play during the offseason, Alexander didn't hold back on the caliber of comparison he was willing to make for the 2023 second-round pick:

I mean, he has full potential. He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. But he's, I think, you know -- (whispering) he's better. He's hungry, man. When you got a young guy coming in who's hungry for the ball, they're gonna make their plays.

There's a reason Alexander felt the need to whisper it. Randall Cobb has spent 10 seasons in Green Bay during his 13-year career, and played a key role in the offense as a dependable do-it-all slot receiver.

If Reed is able to notch a career of his caliber, cheeseheads will be absolutely thrilled. It's worth noting, though, that Reed's 793-yard rookie campaign would be a top-five number for the Packers' legend.

It Was Quite the Rookie Campaign for Reed

The Green Bay weapons room outperformed expectations in 2023

Selected with the 50th overall pick, Jayden Reed was able to arrive in Green Bay hitting the ground running as the rookie receiver put together a very impressive 64-catch, 793-yard, and eight-touchdown campaign to begin his career. Along with Reed, the Packers had impressive play from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks and have Christian Watson hoping to return to full health this year.

Jayden Reed 2023 Stats Stat Reed Receptions 64 Receiving Yards 793 Receiving TDs 8 Yards Per Catch 12.4

In addition to wideouts, the Packers also had a promising young tight end duo in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft, who should only continue to improve with more experience. In one offseason, the front office turned a team that had questionable weapons into a budding young group of incredible talent with high expectations in 2024.

Reed seems to have the early claim as Jordan Love's top wideout. However, the team should be in good hands no matter who steps up, and the balanced passing attack may be better to keep pass defenses off-kiltered and unfocused from week to week.

Ultimately, this Packers' offense took very little time re-establishing itself as one of the top units in the league following the Aaron Rodgers trade. Now in 2024, the team is expected to continue progressing for a chance to take home the NFC North and possibly make a run at the Super Bowl.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the first eight games of 2023, the Packers' offense averaged 20 points a game and went 3-5. In their last eight games, the team jumped up to 25.5 points per game and went 6-2. That 25.5 would've been good enough for seventh-best in the league.

It's early, and the team still must prove that their play over the back half of the season will remain the norm. But Jaire Alexander isn't the only one ready to sing high praises for these young Packer stars. The football world has largely bought into this franchise's success this season.

Source: Kevin Patra

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.