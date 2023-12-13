Highlights Jake Browning's efficient play as the Bengals' backup quarterback has kept them in the mix for a playoff spot, despite Joe Burrow's season-ending injury.

Browning's college success and ability to learn from experienced quarterbacks have prepared him well for his current role with the Bengals.

With a talented wide receiver corps, Browning has been able to showcase his accuracy and poise, proving himself to be more than just a game manager.

The Cincinnati Bengals play in the fierce AFC North. All the other teams in the division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, feature stout defenses that are built to succeed when the weather gets cold.

The Bengals won the division in 2021 and 2022 by running out a middle-of-the-pack defense along with an explosive offense. The formula was simple. Joe Mixon was a threat out of the backfield and star quarterback Joe Burrow could go vertical to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

That plan has gone out the window in 2023. Burrow is out for the season after injuring his hand in Week 10 against the Ravens. Even before that, the quarterback had struggled with a calf injury and didn't look to be himself.

Coach Zac Taylor has now turned the offense over to veteran backup Jake Browning. Like most other quarterbacks, Browning doesn't offer the skill set Burrow does. Still, his efficient play, including the top completion percentage among QBs with 100+ pass attempts (75.5), has saved the Bengals' season so far and has kept them in the mix for a playoff spot.

Once a college star, Browning has become a steady backup

Browning received Heisman votes while playing for the Washington Huskies

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Browning played his high school ball in Folsom, California. He soon became one of the best high school quarterbacks in the country and was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in both his junior and senior seasons. With offers from all over the country, Browning chose to play his college football at Washington.

Browning was named the Huskies' starter as a true freshman and would remain the starter for all four years in college. The quarterback broke out during his sophomore year when he threw for 3,430 yards and 43 touchdowns. Named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Browning finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2016.

Jake Browning Cmp % Yards TDS INTs YPA 2016 Season 62.1 3,430 43 9 8.8

During that tremendous 2016 season, Browning also suffered a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. He was generally healthy during his 2017 and 2018 seasons, but he didn't reach the heights he did in 2016. Browning was considered to be an NFL prospect and was invited to the combine.

Thought to be a first-round caliber quarterback during his sophomore year, Browning went undrafted and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad. He was signed away by the Bengals in 2021 and spent two years on their practice squad. During the 2023 preseason, Browning beat out Trevor Siemian to become the Bengals' second-string QB.

Bengals have been a great fit for Browning's skill-set

The team has several offensive players who can make something out of nothing

Jake Browning worked hard to keep his dream alive. That meant spending four years on practice squads without ever being called up to the active roster. On the bright side, he was able to learn from quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins.

Browning has benefited from playing for Zac Taylor for parts of three seasons. Prior to becoming the coach of the Bengals, Taylor was a long-time quarterbacks coach who is credited with helping to develop Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff. In addition, Taylor has done fine work in helping Joe Burrow become a perennial MVP candidate.

As a draft prospect, some evaluators felt that Browning's ceiling was limited and that his best attribute was his accuracy. Lance Zierlein wrote for NFL.com, "Browning is a college game-manager whose success is tied to his talent at receiver."

Luckily for Browning, the Bengals feature explosive talent at wide receiver. Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the league. Tee Higgins can be a dynamic second option and Tyler Boyd has multiple 1,000-yard seasons. This is an excellent situation for the quarterback to land in.

Browning has been poised and accurate

He's looked more like a veteran than someone who had never played in an NFL game

The Enquirer

Browning made his first appearance in an NFL game during Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but only threw one pass. He wouldn't appear in another game until Burrow was injured against Baltimore. He was decent in relief, completing 57% of his passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The quarterback had a full week of practice before facing the Steelers in Week 12. He again delivered a competent performance, going 19 for 26 for 227 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Bengals defense, however, gave up 421 yards to a poor Steelers offense and Cincinnati dropped the game.

Jake Browning Cmp % Yards TDs INTs Rating YPA In 3 Starts 79.3 856 4 2 113.4 9.8

Browning had a breakout performance in Week 13's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed an incredible 86.5% of his 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals would need every yard as they scraped by with a 34-31 victory.

The quarterback again had a strong game in a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. He went 18 for 24 for 272 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Bengals soundly defeated the Colts 34-14 to push the team's record to 7-6.

Browning needs to keep it up if the Bengals want to make the playoffs

Remaining games: vs. Vikings, @ Steelers, @ Chiefs, vs. Browns

If the season ended today, Cincinnati would not make the playoffs. The team is currently in 10th place in the AFC and only seven teams make the playoffs. Three of those four games should be winnable for the Bengals, though.

Browning has done more than just salvage a season that seemed lost when Joe Burrow was first injured. And, so far at least, he's changed the perception of who he is as a quarterback. Through the first three starts of his career, Browning has been more than a game manager, he's been a difference-maker.

