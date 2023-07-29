Highlights Jake Dennis is on the verge of winning the Formula E world title this weekend at the London E-Prix double header, with a strong chance of claiming victory.

Whilst a Dutchman looks set to win the F1 world title once again this year, Britain's chances of a motorsport world champion being named in 2023 are also in decent shape with Jake Dennis on the verge of taking the Formula E crown this weekend.

The London E-Prix double header takes place this weekend in the capital, with one race on Saturday and one race on Sunday, and if all goes to plan Dennis should be the world champion come the end of the event.

After a strong start to the campaign, a string of races midway through the season saw him fail to score points on four occasions, putting a dent into his championship charge.

However, he bounced back in incredible style, finishing inside the top four at the following seven races, and he is now just two away from taking the FE world title, with Andretti also in with a chance of winning the teams' championship.

As it stands, Dennis is 24 points clear at the top of the tree, whilst his Andretti team are 35 points back from Envision who are currently leading the way in the other championship standings.

Ahead of his potential crowning weekend, then, GIVEMESPORT spoke to the Briton to look ahead to a double dose of Formula E action in east London...

Looking back at this season, Jake, how important has being consistent as possible been in a season that's been so unpredictable?

"Really important. I think we've had a really consistent season. We've just beaten the record amount of podiums in one year, so I think we can be proud of what we've achieved so far, but it definitely comes with the lows. We had some really tough moments where we were scoring no points, so it's been a roller coaster year and I think we've obviously had the best year out of everyone to be in this position, but I don't take anything for granted."

Did you ever lose belief in your title challenge when you were going through that run of races without scoring?

"Not massively, just purely because when I was dropping those points, Pascal [Wehrlein] wasn't scoring that many either. Nick [Cassidy] and Mitch [Evans] were so far behind, by the time I sort of rebuilt the foundations, and we started scoring podiums again, I was still in the championship, and I was still only like 15 points behind so I never lost belief.

"It was just a bit annoying, I kept getting taken out or making mistakes and things were just not happening for us. But yeah, in terms of eyes on the championship that never went away from me."

Now you're on the brink of winning the title, how do you approach this weekend and try and make it like any other?

"I'm still doing the simulator days prior to here and then I'll be just taking it session by session, trying to deliver a fast car and a fast lap in qualifying and if we can do that, then everything will take care of itself.

Finally a word on Andretti. How important have they been in helping you get to this stage? And how impressive has their performance been this year given they've had to deal with a new powertrain and are not a huge manufacturer?

"Massive, I think last year we had a really good qualifying car but didn't quite have the performance over a race. We just simply didn't have the powertrain behind us. Taking on Porsche this year has been a real step in the right direction for Andretti, I think we've managed to work well together to help me to be able to try and win the drivers' [championship] and then the team to win the teams' [championship.]

"So it's the best of both worlds. I mean, it's all about the race car you're driving in a motorsport, you're only as good as your car and yeah, I have to say thanks to the team for that."

What Jake Dennis needs to win the Formula E world title

Jake Dennis is on the brink of claiming his first world championship title as the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team driver goes into the final two races of the Formula E season in front of home fans on a track where he has won twice before.

A repeat of his supreme victory on the streets of Rome the last time out would be enough to seal a first world championship title in the opening race of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header on Saturday.

The Formula E season so far

There have been seven different winners representing six different teams, with only TAG Heuer Porsche able count both their drivers as winners in Season 9. Eleven drivers have made it to the podium and 19 drivers have led a lap - beating Formula E's Season 7 record.

London E-Prix location

Formula E returns to east London's historic docklands and the ExCeL events arena in the London Borough of Newham.

The 2.09km, 20-turn track starts off indoors on a silky-smooth surface offering bags of grip, and after a quick succession of the corners the pack heads outside.

Immediately on exit they will touch a strip of slippy metal, before heading down into the outdoor portion with the highly abrasive asphalt surrounding the exhibition centre.

The outside features a flowing set of chicanes prime for passing opportunities. From there it's a quick run down to a twisty set of curves before heading back up and inside the main hall to finish a lap.

With changes in surface, elevation and dealing with the shift in lighting, the field face a unique challenge with this indoor and outdoor circuit.

London E-Prix schedule

Free Practice 1 for Round 15 of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix gets underway at 17:00 BST on Friday 28 July.

Free Practice 2 starts at 10:30 BST on Saturday followed by qualifying from 12:40 BST. Round 15 gets underway from 17:00 BST.

Free Practice 3 starts at 10:30 BST on Sunday followed by qualifying from 12:40 BST. Round 16, the final race of the season, gets underway from 17:00 BST.