Jake Dennis says it would be a 'serious decision' for him to make if Andretti wanted him to drive for their potential F1 team in the future, but also one that would not be easy in terms of leaving Formula E.

Dennis had a weekend of two halves last time out at the Berlin E-Prix, with no points scored on Saturday before a podium was achieved on Sunday to keep him in the championship squabble.

He's been a regular presence up near the sharp end for Andretti since arriving on the FE grid, and the team themselves continue to push at the front in the series and, of course, in others such as IndyCar.

F1 is also, it is well-documented, on their radar with them signalling that they want to join the grid - though they have received a lukewarm at best reception from the majority of those inside the F1 paddock over their proposals.

Should they enter as a brand new team, however, it'll be interesting to see who gets the nod as their two drivers and, as an Andretti employee already, GIVEMESPORT asked Dennis back in Berlin whether the chance to potentially race for them in F1 had crossed his mind:

"It has, but I'm also quite realistic," said the Briton.

"I'm very happy where I'm at in Formula E. Andretti's goals to move into F1 are very reasonable and I think what they can achieve there in not so much the short term, but the long term is going to be impressive.

"They've got really good funding and hopefully they can work with someone to help them build a fast race car. Obviously if something came about it would be a serious decision I'd have to make but it wouldn't be easy. I want to win races. I want to perform and I'm in a very stable place right now in FE and for the long term as well, so it wouldn't be an easy decision."

As mentioned, Andretti's proposals to join the grid have been met with a pretty mediocre response from the majority of the teams. On that, Dennis had this to say:

"I think it's just maybe because it's not a true manufacturer of a car brand behind it so that is obviously a bit more against them when there's so much interest in Formula One at the moment.

"There's a lot of big manufacturers wanting to join and Andretti is a smaller version of that, so I can see their point of view, but they've only got 20 drivers in the grid and there's definitely room for 24 or even 26."

Aside from F1, Dennis admits that a run in IndyCar, where Andretti already compete, probably wouldn't interest him, meanwhile:

"IndyCar doesn't really interest me all that much, especially after the tests I did. I thought the car was okay but I have even less interest [after that] and the ovals have always been a bit sketchy for me. I mean, I think if I drove the car, and was like 'this is awesome,' that would change things so from the outside looking in at the moment, I don't really have a great deal of interest in doing it.

"I think what they do is incredible and I have full respect for them and I love watching the [Indy 500] but doing it? I'm alright! And I think as I get older I'll become less and less interested in it."