Jake Elliott is one of the longest-tenured players on the Philadelphia Eagles, having signed with the team way back in 2017, the year they won the franchise's one and only Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the first "official" day of 2024 NFL Free Agency, the team announced that they have signed their placekicker to a four-year extension. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract will pay him $24 million over the next four seasons.

Elliott Was a Tremendous Waiver Wire Find for the Eagles

They signed him after he was cut by the Bengals

That $6 million AAV ties Elliott with the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history on a per-year basis. Tucker signed a contract with the same figures in the summer of 2022. In terms of total contract value, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo still has both of them beat, as he signed a deal worth $24.25 million in 2022, though his was for five years rather than four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2017, when Jake Elliott took over the Eagles job, he has ranked 10th in field goals made (168), 14th in field goal percentage (86.2), 3rd in extra points made (271), 11th in extra point percentage (95.8), and 6th in points (775).

Elliott had a standout collegiate career at Memphis. In 2017, he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Despite using a pick on the kicker, the Bengals cut the rookie after Randy Bullock beat him out in training camp.

10 days later, the Eagles signed Elliott off waivers, and the rest is history. He immediately proved to be a talented and accurate kicker and has held the Eagles' kicking job ever since. The kicker made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 when he 30-for-33 on field goals and finished perfect on extra points.

Elliott's finest season was 2023, as he converted the highest percentage of field goals, 93.8%, in his NFL career. The Associated Press also named him a Second-Team All-Pro, the first time he'd received such an honor.

Elliott 2023 Kicking Ranks Category Elliott Rank Field Goals Made 30 T-11th FG % 93.8 6th XP Made 45 6th XP % 97.8 13th 50+ Yard FGs 7 T-5th Touchback % 80.2 13th

As it stands right now, Elliott is the 14th most accurate kicker in NFL history, with a field goal percentage of 86.2%. But the kicker's accuracy has improved over the years, as his last three seasons have been the most accurate of his career.

Currently, Elliott is tied for the 97th most field goals made in a career, which is pretty impressive considering he has only played seven seasons. If he can keep up his average of 27.8 field goals made per year over the course of this four-year deal, he would be somewhere in the range of 40th on that list at the tender age of just 33 years old. Considering that top kickers regularly play into their 40s, he's got a great shot to finish in the top 10 once he hangs up his kicking boots.

Another record Elliott could shoot for is the longest game-winning field goal ever. The Eagle has one of those, as he beat the New York Giants with a 61-yarder in 2017. Justin Tucker's all-time record of 66 yards could be challenging to beat, though.

