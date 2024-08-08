Highlights Jake Jarman has hinted he could switch international allegiance in the future.

The Team GB star has been one of the breakout stars at the Olympics in Paris.

The 22-year-old has teased that he could represent the Philippines in the future.

Team GB star Jake Jarman has hinted he could switch international allegiance in the future following his success at Paris 2024. The 22-year-old gymnast has revealed it would be ‘amazing’ to represent the Philippines in the future.

Jarman picked up his first Olympic medal after his dazzling performance in the men's floor event. The European vault champion scored 14.933, with only Israel's Artem Dolgopyat and gold medallist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines ahead of him.

The young athlete was born in Peterborough to a British father and a Filipino mother and lived in the Philippines for two years between the ages of three and five.

Athletes who have dual citizenship are allowed to represent two nations, however, three years must have passed since the individual most recently competed for their former country.

This requirement may be reduced or waived by the IOC Executive Board should an agreement be reached with the relevant National Olympic Committee.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Teased Jarman's Switch

The Team GB star hasn't ruled out the change

Ahead of Paris 2024, Cynthia Carrion, the president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, claimed Jarman had plans to switch allegiances for the LA Games in 2028.

"Next Olympics, he wants to compete for the Philippines,’" Carrion said, as reported by Metro. "So we’ll seek FIG’s permission. I will write a letter and we’ll see if FIG says yes or no."

The Team GB gymnast was recently asked about Carrion’s comments during an interview with members of the Philippine Olympic Committee media - according to GMA News Online.

While Jarman has no plans to ditch Team GB anytime soon, he revealed he could be open to the prospect later down the line.

"For me, competing for the Philippines, it would be amazing, but at the moment, it’s hard for me to make a decision like that," Jarman said.

"I’ve got family back in the UK, but I think for me, if maybe I’m in the end of my career, maybe I’m still at peak performance, who knows, maybe? I definitely would not be closing any doors but I think for the next four years, I’ll still be definitely with UK.’

Throughout the Games, Jarman has received plenty of support from the Philippines: "I just want to say thank you. To have the support I’m seeing online from the other side of the world is mind-blowing to me. I never thought I’d be in a position like this. I just want to say thank you, it means the world to me."

Jarman's Reaction to Winning Bronze was Priceless

The youngster has been a breakout star at the Games

In his first Olympics, Jarman was left speechless after he got his hands on a bronze medal with an impressive routine on the floor, which scored 14.933.

"I’m lost for words to be honest. This medal means everything to me," he said. "I’ve had a lot of people in my life that helped me to get where I am today.

"I couldn’t do it without the support they gave to me. I hope I made a lot of people proud. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier."