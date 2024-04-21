Highlights Jake and Logan Paul were stunned as Garcia dominated Haney in the early stages of their bout.

Garcia dropped Haney three times in his majority decision win.

Jake has traded insults with Garcia on social media previously, but the pair are unlikely to fight.

Among many avid fight fans last night, social media superstars Jake Paul and Logan Paul were astonished at the opening minutes of the showdown between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney on Saturday. The result surprised many, as Garcia's antics in the buildup were optically horrific, leaving many questioning if he was mentally stable enough to be in the ring in the first place.

However, when the lights went down and it was time to perform, Garcia did just that, hurting Haney in the first round and dropping him multiple times in the fight. The WBC champion hit the deck in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds.

Garcia Upsets Haney, Doesn't Win World Title

'King Ryan' ineligible to win WBC crown

Going to a points decision, Garcia's late flurry of knockdowns proved enough to gain him the victory, as the judges scored it 115-109, 112-112, and 114-110 in the Californian fighters' favour, giving him the nod via majority decision. Despite victory on the night, Garcia was ineligible to win the WBC World Super Lightweight Championship, due to weighing in at 143.2 pounds, 3.2 over the 140 limit, which may have given him a power advantage on the night.

A viral video shows both Jake and Logan struggling to contain themselves while Haney experienced an early scare in round one, being rocked by a sharply well-timed left hook, countering his jab.

Jake and Logan Paul React to Garcia Vs Haney

Neither social media star could believe what they were seeing

The video shows Jake (who faces Mike Tyson in a much-anticipated fight against Mike Tyson in July) strongly reacting, gasping with his hands on his head in disbelief at what he was witnessing, while Logan (who has formerly been in the ring with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition) was seen fearing the worst for Haney, smirking with his hand over his mouth. Jake later took to social media to post his views on the epic bout.

"This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen. Man, what an amazing fight and so unexpected I seriously can’t breathe. Both are warriors and savages and never underestimate anyone."

This is not the first time that Jake and Garcia's names have made headlines together, as Garcia took to Twitter to criticise Paul's last fight, posting: "I can’t do this s***. I feel so f****ng bad for introducing Jake Paul to boxing. I f***ed up. I can’t allow this to happen. He’s disrespecting my sport, he’s disrespecting everything. Call my team, Jake. F*** you. I’m going to end this Jake Paul boxing thing. Bring it on Jake, I'm dead f****ng serious f*** you, hit my team up."

'The Problem Child' responded to those jibes in his press conference, saying: "Ryan, I love you. You know that, bro. But you’ve got to chill out, because there’s a line and you just seem like you’re losing your mind, and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you’re a billionaire when you had one money fight. I’m just saying, just chill, bro. But if you do want to fight, that’s, to me, light work. You’ve got no footwork. And as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you."

Jake's business partner, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, also took a swipe at Ryan, saying: "He’s learning everything that he does and says and acts from what Jake Paul has already done."

Despite the back and forth on social media, with the skill gap being immeasurable, and Ryan being 30 pounds lighter, it's unlikely that the fight will happen. After a win against two-division world champion in Haney, it is most likely that Garcia has much larger ambitions in mind, calling out new Matchroom signing Jaron Ennis in his post-fight interviews.