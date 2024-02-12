Highlights Jake Moody sets a new Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal.

Moody is a rookie in his first year in the NFL and has been performing well this season.

The previous record was held for 30 years at 54 yards, set by Steve Christie.

The San Francisco 49ers drew first blood in Super Bowl 58 and set a record in the process as Jake Moody converted on a 55-yard field goal to set the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

The play came on the second snap of the second quarter and gave the Niners a 3-0 over the Kansas City Chiefs with 14:48 remaining in the half.

A two-time All-American at Michigan, Moody was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. During the regular season, Moody converted 21 of 27 field goal attempts, but just two were more than 50 yards. After missing a field goal on the opening drive of the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, Niners fans can breathe easier seeing the rookie locked in.

The previous record was 54 yards, set by Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills in Super 28 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Moody's kick was just the eighth field goal of 50 yards or more in Super Bowl history.

Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers, 55 yards, Super Bowl 58

Steve Christie, Buffalo Bills, 54 yards, Super Bowl 28

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams, 53 yards, Super Bowl 53

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs, 52 yards, Super Bowl 55

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 52 yards, Super Bowl 55

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos, 51 yards, Super Bowl 32

John Kasay, Carolina Panthers, 50 yards, Super Bowl 38

Jeff Wilkins, St. Louis Rams, 50 yards, Super Bowl 36

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.