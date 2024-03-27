Highlights Covington has made big claims over the legitimacy of Paul's nine professional boxing wins.

UFC star also cast doubt over whether footage of Tyson in training is as recent as his team claim.

Covington sees a decisive result in the July 20th clash between Tyson and Paul.

Multiple-time UFC title challenger Colby Covington has spoken out about the upcoming fight clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul - and tore into both men ahead of their July 20th showdown at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The 36-year-old - who lost to welterweight champion Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 296 in December - suggested that Paul and his team had 'rigged' each of his professional wins, before going on to question the legitimacy of Tyson's recent sparring footage.

Tyson and Paul look set to break a number of records when they meet in their Netflix-streamed encounter this summer, but Covington has added his voice to the many combat sports figures that do not want to see the controversial fight happen.

Colby Covington Makes Worrying Prediction for Tyson Vs Jake Paul

UFC star says fight will not last long

Speaking during an appearance on SOScast, Covington admitted: "I don't like the fight!" He then went to on to make some serious accusations against Paul. "Jake's in his mid 20s. He's doing every chemical known to man. He's literally a lab project. They [Paul's team] are just juicing him so I think it's gonna end badly. Jake's gonna knock him out within the first two minutes," declared the American.

Since the fight was announced earlier this month, there has been plenty of concern over whether it is safe for Tyson - who will be 58 years old on the day of the bout - to be competing. 'Iron Mike' has done his best to quieten those who have questioned him by releasing footage of a series of sparring sessions in which he looks pretty sharp for a man who is just a few years shy of his 60th birthday.

Covington, though, is not buying into the hype and claimed that Tyson's sparring clips were the result of some clever editing by his social media team.

"That footage is not live [recent] footage. I can promise you Tyson's camp had that footage a couple of years ago. That's not the current Mike Tyson. I was on a flight to Vegas with him a few weeks ago. Sweetest guy in the world, but that's not how he looks now and that's not how he's hitting pads!"

Covington Calls Out Paul Over 'Rigged' Boxing Career

'Problem Child' accused of fixing fights

It remains to be seen whether Covington is correct in his suspicions about Tyson's training footage, but it was not the only conspiracy theory that 'Chaos' put forward during the interview. According to the Miami-based grappler, all of Paul's professional boxing success has been the result of 'rigged' contests.

"All of Jake Paul's accomplishments have been rigged...He fought the shortest guy in NBA to start his career, Nate Robinson. He had like a 70lb weight advantage. You think you are tough because of that? You are not tough, you are just a bully. The second fight [against Tyron Woodley], there is a hand signal and Woodley puts his hand out then he knocks him out. It is a freak show."

Speculation of a fix surrounded Paul's sixth round stoppage of Woodley in December 2021, but Voters for ESPN's Knockout of the Year were certainly impressed, though, as Paul took 56% of all ballots cast to land the prize.

Paul has repeatedly refuted these allegations, offering up bout agreements and other paperwork as proof that nothing illegal has taken place in any of his fights. However, controversy seems to follow the social media sensation wherever he goes and his upcoming meeting with Tyson is unlikely to be any exception.