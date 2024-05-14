Highlights Jake Paul has angrily denied suggestions that his fight with Mike Tyson will be fixed.

Jake Paul has rubbished rumours that his upcoming fight with Mike Tyson will be fixed at the opening press conference to promote the controversial bout in New York. 'Iron Mike' hasn't fought in a professional bout since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, leading critics to suggest that the action may be scripted to protect the veteran heavyweight.

Among those to vocalise their conspiracy theories was respected trainer Teddy Atlas, who speculated back in March that Paul and Tyson may already have 'agreed the ending' to their fight at AT&T Stadium on the 20th of July. Even confirmation that the bout would have full professional status did very little to stop speculation that it might be rigged.

Paul has always laughed off the claims, but launched a fierce denial of them when speaking to the media on Monday.

Jake Paul Responds to Claims Fight vs Mike Tyson Will Be 'Rigged'

'Problem Child' wants full credit if he defeats Tyson

"People are doubting me. I go onto the Instagram comments, and I see them all saying that if Jake Paul wins this fight, it’s rigged because of how incredible he looks... Age doesn’t matter…He’s been doing this his entire life…I’ve been doing this for four years and I’ve been doing it at a super high level, but on July 20th I’m going to prove that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong."

Per Yardbarker, Paul continued: "This has been a long time coming. We’ve been calling each other out for years and we finally got to make it happen, on Netflix, the biggest platform in the world. Things just keep on getting bigger and better.

"Mike wanted this. Mike wanted it to be a pro fight. He wants the war. I respect that. I respect him for taking this fight, for stepping up, to try to put an end to me. Because that’s what all these fighters have been trying to do, is end the YouTuber — and if Mike can do that, then he’s a hero."

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh even referenced the rumours of a fight script when he tweeted to wish Tyson luck following the press conference. "Please brother Mike, forget the script and beat this guy," he wrote while captioning a snap of himself and Tyson together.

The heavyweight icon himself went on to speculate that critics of the fight are likely only envious of the buzz that he and Paul have created by putting on one of the most unique fights in boxing history.

"I think the people that said that wish they were up here," Tyson said. "Because no one else can do it. Who else can do this? Who else can shut the sporting world down? No one else can do it.

"You’ve got the both of us and we’re going to do this. We’re friends. There’s no doubt we’re friends. But in that ring, we’re not going to be friends. That’s just what it is."

Most men are adamant that no part of their showdown this summer will be scripted. However, if Tyson can roll back the years and knock Paul out, the ending could be like something out of a Hollywood blockbuster.