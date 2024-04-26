Highlights You-Tuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul admits he's nervous about facing Mike Tyson after watching his recent training footage.

The pair are scheduled to go head-to-head on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

'Iron Mike' has impressed boxing fans with his preparation as he appears to be in fine shape for the upcoming showdown.

Boxing and social media star Jake Paul admits he's nervous about facing legend Mike Tyson in the ring after watching his epic training footage.

Tyson will take on Paul on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Ever since the confirmation of the fight, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005, but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Related Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules Explained Tyson and Paul meet on July 20th in Dallas.

Jake Paul Admits He's Nervous About Fighting Mike Tyson

It comes after 'The Problem Child' saw his training videos

Leading up to the fight, Tyson is clearly leaving no stone unturned. 'Iron Mike' will have celebrated his 58th birthday by the time he squares off with Paul.

That said, when looking at his recent training footage, you'd think that he's still in his prime, as the American looks fast, powerful and explosive.

Paul, 27, admits the clips have made him a little nervous. During a conversation on the BS/w Jake Paul Podcast, 'The Problem Child's' brother Logan Paul asked: "When you see Mike Tyson hitting those pads, do you get a little nervous?"

He replied: "Yeah. It's motivating, I think it is good to carry fear into the ring and with you on a daily basis when you're training because it makes you better."

That said, the YouTuber-turned-boxer then delivered a warning to his future opponent just three months before they're set to square off in the ring.

"But Mike, looking good on the mitts is not even half the battle. You have to face me in the ring. I think he's seeing these videos of how good he looks on the mitts and he's getting turned up and his confidence is probably growing."

Related New Mike Tyson Training Video Emerges Ahead of Jake Paul Fight Mike Tyson looks terrifying in a new POV video as he prepares to fight Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson's Cold Message to Jake Paul

'Iron Mike' sees himself as 'Invincible'

Despite Tyson recently confirming that the fight will be an exhibition, the former heavyweight champion has since voiced his fears over fighting 'The Problem Child.'

“Right now I’m scared to death,” Tyson commented to Fox News on the subject of going into the ring with Paul. However, the heavyweight boxing legend was quick to dispel any belief that this fear was abnormal for him prior to stepping into the ring, going on to deliver 'the coldest message' to his upcoming opponent.

He added: "I was afraid of the Roy [Jones] fight. I was 100 pounds overweight. I was, however old, 54, 53, and I said, ‘Let’s do it.' I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality, and in reality, I'm invincible."