Highlights Jake Paul faced off with Mike Tyson on Monday, ahead of their July 20 fight on Netflix.

At the event Paul made a surprise admission.

The internet sensation said, despite the 30-year age gap, that he is "scared."

The hype for the controversial Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight is underway with the main and co-main event fighters stopping in New York City for the first leg of their press tour Monday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. This press conference had a different vibe to it — as expected with YouTube creator turned boxer, Jake Paul, bringing in a younger generation of fight fans, but also with boxing legend Mike Tyson bringing old school fans to the party.

One thing that really stood out was Paul's comments about Tyson, and his world-renowned power. Tyson finished his career in 2005 — 20 years ago — with a pro boxing record of 50 wins (44 KOs) against six defeats. Though he's 57 — 30 years Paul's senior — the internet sensation said he's still "scared" of the power that Tyson brings to the ring July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul Respects Mike Tyson's Power

Jake Paul said he's 'scared' of the power Tyson has

From the looks of it, Tyson seems to be taking this training camp extremely seriously. Paul may think power is the last thing to go on a fighter, especially one of Tyson’s caliber. While remaining confident in his own abilities and physical gifts, Jake Paul says there's a real threat that comes with fighting a focused Tyson.

He said: "I'm a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class. I'm going to show Mike who has more power because he's underestimating me. I think everyone else is underestimating me and I believe that I hit harder. I know it's going to be tough. I know I'm going to have to fight through adversity. I know I might even go to the canvas."

He added:

I'm scared, don't get me wrong, but it's not about the fear stopping me. It's about going into it, even though I am scared. That's what true bravery is.

The Tyson vs Paul Event Has Been Criticized

Very few fight fans seem to like the idea of this fight

Mike Tyson (L) and Jake Paul (R)

The Jake Paul and Mike Tyson event has faced criticism of it ever since it was announced. Per commission rules and regulations, it is seemingly sanctioned as an official fight — meaning knockouts are permitted. The age gap is also significant.

Since his boxing debut back in 2020, Paul has also been criticized for his choices of opponents. Early on, the popular YouTube star fought and beat other YouTubers and former MMA champions. However, the “Problem Child” has recently been focused more on beating more seasoned boxers. His last two fights against Andre August and Ryan Bourland have helped him gain more experience in the ring, but haven’t helped build his brand.

As the event airs on Netflix, it has been stated by boxing expert Chris Mannix that it could become the most-watched live event in boxing history. There's even a VIP package for the live event, worth $2 million, for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, and what you get is absolutely incredible.