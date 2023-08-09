Highlights Jake Paul and Logan Paul engage in a heated argument on the Impaulsive podcast, discussing boxing, their careers, and their relationship.

Logan Paul continues to pursue his boxing career after his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, now set to co-headline a fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul aims for future fights against notable boxers, including a potential match with KSI, despite his recent win over Nate Diaz and verbal spats with Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul became involved in a heated row on the latter's Impaulsive podcast this week, including over KSI, who is the better boxer and the former's most recent win over Nate Diaz. The 'Problem Child' knocked down the UFC veteran en-route to a points win as he returned to winning ways after defeat to Tommy Fury.

Both Paul brothers have taken the combat sports world by storm, and have competed in a number of different areas including WWE and now potentially MMA, but the siblings have both shared their passion for boxing. The younger Paul sibling Jake has racked up seven professional wins and one defeat, having seen him taken on a whole host of ex-UFC stars including Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Meanwhile, Logan has competed just twice professionally with a defeat to KSI coming before his huge opportunity to touch gloves with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition. It is a race to the top for both men who became two separate entities during rivalry on the YouTube platform, and the pair have publicly discussed a number of burning topics.

Logan Paul's return fight

The elder Paul sibling has made a huge name of himself in the world of wrestling making some huge appearances under contract with WWE, including in the most recent SummerSlam event. His skill level in combat sports is surprising, and despite being questioned by traditionalists, has remained ever-present.

It is fair to say Paul did try to put up a decent fight against 'Money' Mayweather, but in truth it always looked to be an uphill battle but regardless his stock rose. And after befriending fellow influencer boxer KSI following their bouts, he has now received the opportunity to co-headline the fight between the Briton and Tommy Fury in October.

He will take on notorious troll and MMA fighter Dillon Danis who has never fought in the boxing ring, and it is no wonder given his habit of pulling out of events including his cancelled clash with KSI. Danis shared a rivalry with Paul's brother Jake, where dashing water at each other in drive-by scenarios became frequent, but a showdown never materialised.

However, the WWE star is now back in training and will be hoping that he can score his first ever win in the squared circle, as he looks to rise to the top of the sphere alongside his brother. A win on the aptly named 'Prime' card, will see him call for clashes himself against Fury and even potentially Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul's options after Nate Diaz win

Paul elected to choose Diaz for his latest boxing fight despite the ex-UFC contender having held talks with his brother Logan. He went into the fight knowing that a loss would completely derail his short career, but delivered and now looks to have set up future showdowns with some huge names.

After the fight, Paul got into his first-ever verbal spat with Conor McGregor, which is rare given the Irishman has rarely responded to the American's frequent digs. But after the conclusion of the contest, he instead suggested that his priority is facing natural boxers, and even wildly called out Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz

It is fair to say he is far from the ability of the incredible Mexican particularly given he struggled in his attempt to even beat Fury, who has far less experience at the top level. A shot against KSI seems far more likely, particularly if he himself loses to Fury which would put the two YouTube rivals in an equal position.

Could Logan Paul and Jake Paul ever fight?

Last year, the pair sparked huge rumours that they could step into the ring and battle to settle a sibling rivalry despite repairing their relationship. It was likely any event would generate huge audience figures and pay-per-view draw, which they suggested would be the main motivation if they were to touch gloves.

They have now since become reluctant to entertain any clash on the advice of their parents including father Greg, and their own thoughts as their solidarity has grown stronger. Despite disagreeing over a number of topics including Logan's friendship with KSI, it appears a fight is entirely off the cards as they both look to take on rivals to the family.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul's heated argument

The younger Paul sibling went on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast this week after defeating Nate Diaz, which was watched on from ringside by his elder brother. He first began by congratulating him on the feat, despite his previous criticism that Jake sniped the fight from under his nose.

Now siblings naturally clash in many families, but there are much higher stakes between this pair, who have a number of common interests including rival/friend KSI. In the recent podcast, things became tense after Logan first accused his brother of banning him from promoting his Prime energy drink.

This was due to a commercial interest, and he told his brother to get over it which saw tensions rise in the room alongside the two fellow hosts. The pair then discussed Logan's collapsed fight with Diaz, which resurfaced. He said: "There is going to be overlap in this space right? Nate was a part of the conversation but I yielded.

"I'm tired of yielding and I want to get back into the conversation. I respect that you want to be the boxer in your family, but when can I fight Tommy Fury?" Jake replied: "It is not your option to give me my fights, me and Nate Diaz have been talking about that for years.

The conversation then took a turn about boxing careers: "I think I'm better than you," Logan said. "What do you think happens when you fight Floyd Mayweather? I like boxing a lot, and I am excited I get to show it again.

Jake then brutally hit back: "Is that what you really think? You are not even a fighter, you do exhibitions and lost four years ago. I think you just want to beat Tommy to say you are better than me at boxing. It's crazy for you to think that people are avoiding you."

The conversation ended with a discussion about Logan's business partnership with KSI, to which Jake added: "You are playing both sides, when it is convenient for you, we are brothers. So I am going to do what I do as well. You play both sides very well."

WATCH: Jake Paul and Logan Paul's tense 20-minute argument live on air

"Where does that rank? Sometimes it wants to be number one when it is convenient for you. When you partner with Dana White and KSI we are separate." The host Logan concluded: "I don't believe I am taking anyone from you. We are different people with different interests."

Tension is clear between the pair but in truth it seems a heated debate that is best left in the sport, as the pair use competition against each other to fuel their revolution plan in combat sports. Both men have high and perhaps unrealistic expectations, but that is exactly what is continuing to drive interest to the Paul brand.