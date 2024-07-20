Highlights Weigh-in drama between Jake Paul and Mike Perry hints at a fiery showdown to come in their upcoming boxing match in Tampa, Florida.

Perry was the first to put his hands on Paul but the internet sensation responded by shoving the bare knuckle bruiser so hard he disappeared off-camera.

Despite Perry's fighting history in BKFC, Paul may hold the upper hand in strength and experience in boxing-rules contests.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry got into a shoving match on stage during a weigh-in just one day before their crossover, boxing-rules fight in Tampa, Florida, which airs on PPV.com.

Though those in MMA circles are tipping Perry to provide Paul with a stern test, it will likely be business as usual for the internet sensation who took the boxing world by storm after feasting on pro athletes, former MMA champions, and a few journeyman boxers. The gulf in boxing-rules experience therefore favors Paul, despite the wild and fan-friendly fighting nature Perry has shown in his foray into the sport of bare knuckle, after a run in UFC.

Paul may have an additional advantage heading into the fight, if pre-fight body language and weigh-in theatrics can be used to determine the probable outcome. This is because Paul showed he could be the naturally-stronger athlete heading into Saturday's showdown.

Paul Shoved Perry so Hard he Disappeared Off-Camera

Perry laid his hands on Paul first, but came out second best

Weigh-ins can often pass fight fans and media members by with little to no newsworthy events but every now and then they provide a promise of fireworks to come if there is any controversial trash-talk, or incidents in which one, or both, fighters lay their hands on one another.

Perry was first to put his hands on Paul as he gave his opponent a slight push on the chest, to which Paul rapidly responded with a full on shove which pushed Perry so hard he disappeared off-camera. It was a wild indication that the 6-foot-1 Paul, who is three inches taller and, likely, at least 15 pounds heavier, may well be the naturally stronger athlete.

Watch the pushing and shoving match right here:

Jake Paul Will Hope to Emerge Unscathed

'The Problem Child' has a big event to look forward to later this year

Paul will hope to emerge unscathed against Perry, in a victory that would advance his pro boxing record to 10 wins (with 7 KOs should he secure the finish this weekend).

The more thrilling the win, the likelier it is that Paul will recapture some momentum he's lost as recent fights — like the ones against Andre August and Ryan Bourland went under the radar.

On November 15 Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It would be the biggest spectacle Paul has been involved, not just because of the grand stage at the Cowboys Stadium, but because Netflix is airing the show and the potential audience capture could be huge.

Paul was supposed to box Tyson earlier in the summer but the veteran heavyweight withdrew due to health concerns.