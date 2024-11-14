Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are just days away from their Netflix mega-fight on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and, to kick off their fight week, the two boxers shared an intense face-off at a press conference Wednesday.

Much of the narrative heading into fight night has focused on the age gap, as Tyson, at 58, is 31 years older than Paul, 27. However, in pre fight footage, Paul appeared slower when hitting pads in a work-out, and he seemed cumbersome during a sparring session — particularly when compared to Tyson, who apparently had no trouble scoring knockout wins over his own training partners in boxing.

Whatever your stance on this showdown, whether it's going to be a good show, or a freak-show, it's going ahead regardless, and the fighters themselves seem intent on delivering something special.

Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Face Off

What they said during an intense stare-down

Tyson had a pretty good line to say about Paul in the build-up to this bout, by remarking on how different their respective rises to the top of the sport were. For Tyson, he became, aged 20 and four months, the youngest heavyweight boxing champion of all time when he battered Trevor Berbick four decades ago. For Paul, he was a content creator on YouTube, and a Disney star, and parlayed that into crossover boxing.

This, he said, showed that Paul is a "maufactured killer" rather than one who was natural-born, like he was.

Paul responded to that statement Wednesday, saying: "Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but the deadliest weapon on the planet is manufactured and that's a nuke."

"I fear no man. So I want him to be that old savage Mike. He says he's going to kill me. I'm ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out."

Paul said there was "no" chance that the fight goes the full, eight-round distance as "someone's getting put to sleep." He said: "It's going to be a war and we're both heavy hitters. It's not going the full 16 minutes."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

A man of fewer words, Tyson said, simply: "I'm just ready to fight."

"I've said everything I had to say. There's nothing else to say. I'm just looking forward to fighting."

A reporter asked if he had anything nice to say about Paul, prompting Tyson to respond with mere silence.

They then faced-off.

Watch the stare-down right here:

Tyson vs Paul tops a seven-fight card which also features a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, a world welterweight championship defense from Mario Barrios who fights Abel Ramos, and Lucas Bahdi, Shadashia Green, and Bruce Carrington in separate bouts.