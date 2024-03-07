Highlights Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on July 20, live on Netflix.

The fight's announcement was made just days after Paul impressively knocked out Ryan Bourland in just 2 minutes and 37 seconds in Puerto Rico.

Tyson acknowledged Paul's growth as a boxer in a statement, and said that he is anticipating a thrilling fight between the two.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will sensationally fight former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 20. The highly-anticipated bout between the two will be streamed live on Netflix - who released a teaser video of the event.

It comes just days after 'The Problem Child' sensationally knocked out Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It took the American a mere two minutes and 37 seconds of his match-up with the pro fighter to end the bout. There is a 30-year age gap between Paul and Tyson, with the 27-year-old Paul facing the 57-year-old veteran.

In an official statement released, via ESPN, Tyson said: "[Paul has] grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

Paul Promises Fans the Biggest Fight in Boxing History

The American Once Fought on Tyson's undercard

Netflix has partnered with Paul's 'Most Valuable Promotions' organisation to stage the historic event with Tyson. The upcoming showdown marks another foray into live sports broadcasting by the streaming service - which has also shown 'The Netflix Cup' (a golf event between Formula One drivers and golfers) and a tennis event called Netflix Slam.

During his short career in the ring, Paul has defeated the likes of former UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley as well as journeyman Andre August.

'The Problem Child' is currently riding a three-fight winning streak following his defeat to Tommy Fury last year. Paul, 27, fought on Tyson's undercard four years ago and is now looking forward to sharing the ring with him, saying: "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard.

"Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world -- a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

Mike Tyson Returns to the Ring Following a Long Hiatus

His Last Fight Came in 2020

Tyson, who went 50-6 during his professional career, returned to the ring in 2020 for an eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles - a bout which was declared a draw.

The former heavyweight champion's last proper outing came in 2005 - suffering a defeat against Kevin McBride - and it remains unclear if the clash with Paul will be classed as a professional fight or an exhibition event. It's also unknown how the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) - which sanctions and regulates combat sports in the state, will approach the match-up.

The 57-year-old legend became the youngest heavyweight champion ever, at the age of 20. He would go on to have a glittering career in the sport, going head-to-head with the likes of Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno.

'Iron Mike' famously helped former UFC star Francis Ngannou prepare for his fight with Tyson Fury last October. Tyson joined his camp and helped him refine his extraordinary power and bring his immense experience to the table.