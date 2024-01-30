Jake Paul has announced that he will continue his quest in the boxing ring when he takes on Ryan Bourland. The YouTube star continued his quest after losing to Tommy Fury last year, first by beating ex-UFC star Nate Diaz before he admitted his plan was to take the sport seriously and look for world title glory.

After beating Diaz, Paul took on American veteran Andre August who had come from a natural boxing background but had a very limited record. He took on and knocked out the journeyman in the boxing ring to extend his record, and vowed he would continue to fight in the traditional ranks, with genuine aspirations of becoming boxing world champion.

Jake Paul announces next fight with Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul will take on boxing fighter Ryan Bourland with a record of 17-2

It will be professional boxer Ryan Bourland next for Jake Paul who has decided to continue his route along the traditional ranks after receiving a WBC ranking. The YouTube fighter has used his stardom to elevate his name so far in some big-name fights including against Fury in 2023, but he again faces a more formidable test against a fighter with natural skill in the ring. However, Bourland already has two defeats, and has proven he is clearly there for the taking despite his experience, and Paul will be looking for another name in the win column.

Ring rust is also likely to play a factor in Bourland's quest, given he has fought just twice since 2018, with his last win coming against Santario Martin by stoppage in 2022. It will be almost a year out of action for Bourland by the time the year is over, and Paul will go into the contest a considerable favourite with his rival's lack of activity set to be a key point of reference for fans.

Jake Paul's genuine world title quest

Jake Paul boxing record: 8-1 (5 KOs), best win: Andre August

Despite losing in his first well-matched encounter with Fury in 2023 when the pair met in Saudi Arabia, Paul has ignored critics and believes he was unfortunate in the split decision loss. With many now believing his skills have been shown up for all to see, Paul maintains genuine hopes of making world title contention and is hopeful that he can at least prove he had no intentions of making a joke of the sweet science.

