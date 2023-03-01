Jake Paul was asked the most embarrassing question you could be asked as a boxer by referee

A video of the referee from Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s fight has gone viral for his comments to Paul during the fight.

Fury, a former star of the reality TV show Love Island, beat YouTube star Paul via split decision on Sunday night. The fight got the attention of people from around the world and is likely to be one of the most highly anticipated sports events this year.

But one of the things that drew comments was the performance of referee Hector Afu, with fans and boxers alike criticising his performance.

And a new video has gone viral now, with the referee asking Paul a brutal question mid-fight…

Who is Hector Afu?

The comments surrounding Afu are even more surprising when you consider how long he has been in the sport.

According to BoxRec, Afu has been calling fights ever since 2003 and has refereed 331 different fights over his career.

This includes notable championship bouts as well, such as Devin Haney’s victory over George Kambosos Jr for the undisputed lightweight title in October 2022.

What has been said about Hector Afu?

But despite hiring an experienced referee to call the fight, Afu received criticism for his performance and the way he handled the bout on the night.

Irish featherweight boxer Michael Conlan labelled Afu "clueless" and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes that he was too quick to deduct a point from Paul, which you can read about here.

“Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is supposed to be about Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, not the referee,” wrote boxing editor for talkSPORT Michael Benson.

And the perfect example of the referee taking centre stage on the night has gone viral on TikTok.

Video: Referee asks Jake Paul embarrassing question

The clip shows Afu pulling Paul and Fury apart before he turns to the American to have a word with him.

In the footage, Afu can be seen saying to The Problem Child, “Do you wanna fight?” in reference to how often Paul had looked for the clinch.

And fans have been leaving comments under the footage. Not to criticise the ref, but to take digs at the American.

“All he wanted to do was hug the whole time,” one said.

“And the best hugger award goes to Joseph Jake Paul,” another commented.

“Not a real fight bro wasn’t conditioned for 8 rounds he would never last in a 12 round fight,” someone else said.

And despite many criticising Afu’s performance in the fight, there were some comments which commended him for his words with Paul.

One said: “People are hating on the ref, but he wanted them boys to throw hands, and I’m okay that.”

