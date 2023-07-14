After days of memes and speculation, Logan Paul has now confirmed that both Jake Paul and KSI will be invited to his wedding.

In a video posted on Jake’s YouTube channel yesterday, the 26-year-old internet star confronted his older sibling with the question that has been on everyone’s lips since Logan announced his engagement on Instagram earlier this week.

“So, is KSI gonna be at the wedding?”

Logan must have been expecting the topic to come up, but he still couldn’t hide the pain in his face as he grimaced at the thought of his brother and his business partner coming to blows on his big day.

After initially trying to avoid the awkward question, Logan, head bowed and hands in his pockets like a naughty schoolboy in the principal’s office, sheepishly admits that he will “probably invite him [KSI]” to the wedding.

In response, Jake delivers a misguided attempt to reassure Logan, saying that he and KSI have only been in a public place together once before and that nearly became an issue, before simply saying: “I think it’ll be fine.”

Video: Jake Paul asks Logan about KSI and his wedding

Why is there beef between KSI and Jake Paul?

The ill-feeling between Jake and JJ is long-standing and multifaceted.

Despite burying the hatchet with Logan to become close friends and then hugely successful entrepreneurs with Prime Hydration, the 29-year-old British YouTuber turned music star and boxing phenomenon has never been able to see eye-to-eye with the younger Paul brother.

There has been a lengthy war of words between the pair, each accusing the other of cowardice for ducking the prize contest, which would have the potential to supersede the fights between KSI and Logan as the biggest in the history of YouTube boxing if it were to go ahead.

It has been widely rumoured that a bout between KSI and Jake is in the pipeline for the end of 2023, although that date might be brought forward by a few weeks if Logan is keen to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

Jake Paul and KSI next fights

In the meantime, Jake will need to reestablish his fighting reputation against Nate Diaz on the 5th of August in Texas following his loss to Tommy Fury via split decision in his most recent fight in Saudi Arabia in February.

KSI will also be looking to right some wrongs after his fight against Joe Fournier at Wembley Arena in May ended in controversial circumstances.

The contest was originally awarded to KSI for a second round KO, however, the Professional Boxing Association ruled the bout as a ‘no contest’ nearly a week later after footage showed that JJ had landed an illegal blow to Fournier with his elbow just before the knockout.

Unlike Jake, there is no opponent currently lined up for KSI to fight next. He has other focuses, of course, such as his music and the Sidemen videos, but the prospect of bumping into Jake during Logan’s nuptials must be already on his mind.

Poor Logan, stuck between a rock and a hard place, must be hoping for just one day off from the beef. He might not be holding his breath on it though.