Highlights Jake Paul was absolutely dominant against Mike Perry & managed to stop the MMA fighter in the sixth round.

The Problem Child dropped Platinum a couple of times early on, and the third and final knockdown was enough for the referee to intervene.

Paul was meant to be fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson, but that fight fell through due to health issues.

It was a packed night of boxing under the lights of Tampa Bay's AMALIE Arena, where Jake Paul stepped in the ring against the former UFC and BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) fighter Mike Perry, who, despite boasting 14 wins in the UFC at welterweight level, couldn’t return to winning ways in this cruiserweight bout as the Problem Child won with a devastating stoppage in the sixth round.

With his original bout against Mike Tyson postponed until the end of the year, due to ‘Iron’ Mike suffering an illness issue, Jake Paul decided not to rest on his laurels and instead pull double duty in the second half of 2024, with his bout against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry proving his determination to get reps in the boxing game.

Although going into this bout as the heavy favourite, with most betting sites siding with Jake Paul at around 1/5, Perry did offer a legitimate threat coming into this fight, unlike most of Paul’s former non-boxing opponents. A BKFC fighter with a record of 5-0, and still only 32 years of age, Jake Paul’s victory shows, although not against a professional boxer, that he can still best some of combat sports’ toughest fighters.

A fight that started off with real intent, Jake Paul outlined his desire to win from the sound of the first bell, with the Problem Child knocking down Perry within the first minute of the first round, with a strong overhand right. Although, Perry did jump right back to his feet and seemed unaffected by the strike, it was a big warning for the BKFC star.

In what must have been the worst case of deja vu, Perry found himself knocked down once again, with another right hand sitting down the MMA fighter within the first minute of the second round. Seemingly much more startled by this strike, Perry resorted to taking down Paul with some MMA-esque grappling, a sign of real desperation from ‘Platinum’.

A solid third round for Perry was all it took for Paul to return to his dominance in the fourth, but frustration began to sink in, as Paul’s best efforts were stomached by the face of Perry, who, despite two prior knockdowns, seemed to enter the fourth with an ability to withstand any of his opponent's offence.

As they entered the sixth, Paul smelt blood, and a barrage of strikes, both right and left, was enough to knock out the undefeated BKFC star. Having withstood an immense amount of offence, it was only a matter of time that Perry’s lack of defence came to haunt him, with Paul teaching him a valuable lesson.

Jake Paul will now focus on recovering and training once again, with his postponed bout against Mike Tyson now pencilled in for the 15th of November, with it still set to be the first live sports event aired on Netflix.

In what will be another exciting night of boxing, Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium will play host to what could potentially be the last ever time Mike Tyson enters a boxing ring as a fighter, with Jake Paul aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories in his fights in 2024.