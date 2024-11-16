Mike Tyson was once The Baddest Man on The Planet, but when he returned to the ring, aged 58 and against a 27-year-old Jake Paul, they combined to create something that was The Saddest.

Though Tyson answered the opening bell in quick fashion, and darted across the ring to begin an attack on Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he grew weary as each round progressed and looked every bit the 31-year age gap suggested. Paul had sporadic success and looked like he had put Tyson on wobbly legs in the third round, and battered him in the fifth, too, but ultimately, by the end, it was a fight that left very few happy.

Jake Paul Wobbled Mike Tyson

The internet sensation hurt the veteran boxer in the third round

Tyson looked in solid shape for a 58-year-old man with strong biceps and powerful legs, but it was not long before those legs failed him, and he could fire throw only a few shots at a time, having depleted his energy reserves in the opening rounds. It quickly became Paul's fight to lose. He landed combinations, and heavy left hooks.

Watch third round action right here:

There were two rounds in which Tyson failed to land a single punch, scoring no shots from eight thrown in rounds four and eight, landing only one of six in the eighth round, and landing only three punches in rounds two and seven. Paul, by contrast, was far more active as he connected with 78 punches from 278 thrown.

Watch highlights from the fifth round right here:

By the end, Tyson had absorbed a lot of shots, breathed heavily, and lumbered to his corner to lose a decision against a younger man who was able to conserve his energy more efficiently.

Tyson may be able to claim a moral victory, as he survived the full eight rounds. Paul, meanwhile, took home the win with scores of 80-72 and 79-73 (twice). Few at the venue, though, or indeed those watching at home, were happy. Fans in Texas booed during the fight, and viewers on Netflix flocked to social media to complain about streaming issues during a Fight of the Year contender between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Regardless, per a statement Most Valuable Promotions sent GIVEMESPORT, the event proved a monster success at the gate as it surpassed $17.8 million in ticket sales — almost double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports, which Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez had set when he fought Billy Joe Saunders in 2021.

Per GIVEMESPORT insiders at executive and broadcast level, significant viewing figures typically accompany big gate receipts. However, it is unclear when the total Netflix audience figures will be released.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Earlier in the show, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos went to war in a brutal, bloody battle. Abel Ramos climbed off the canvas early in the fight, only to rally midway through the fight and drop Barrios hard in the sixth. With his face completely swollen, Barrios found the wherewithal to stamp his authority on the fight once again, knowing his WBC welterweight world title would be at risk.

Elsewhere, rising featherweight attraction Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington defeated Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi beat Armando Casamonica, and Shadashia Green took home a narrow win over Melinda Watpool. Neeraj Goyat beat Whindersson Nunes in the only other fight of the night.