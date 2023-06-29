Jake Paul has been known to splash the cash from his growing wealth, but breaking a £300,000 car was not part of his plan.

The YouTube star is currently in Puerto Rico preparing for his next boxing fight against ex-UFC star Nate Diaz which will take place in Dallas in August.

He is in training camp in his gym, but is making sure to take time to still film content and has been posting videos of his day-to-day life.

But his latest public stunt dramatically backfired, as he quickly realised he had wasted £300,000 in just one day...

Jake Paul buys £300,000 car

YouTube star Paul has generated huge add-on wealth from his boxing career which is expected to be in excess of £50 million since first stepping in the ring.

He has regularly shown off a fleet of super-cars which are now hosted in his garage in Puerto Rico, as part of his huge mansion complex he has just acquired.

And he decided to add a new, rare Ferrari 296 GTB worth around £300,000 to his fleet, which he had been waiting to collect for around 12-months prior to receiving it.

He said when purchasing the vehicle: "I'm nervous to drive this thing. It's so nice that I just don't even. I'm just going to leave it here."

Paul had also purchased an SF90 spider worth £90,000 and is likely to buy himself more luxury items if his Diaz fight is another roaring success.

Jake Paul breaks his car in one hour

What was to follow is enough to make a car lover's skin crawl.

Paul decided to take the Ferrari out for a spin and wanted to show off to the camera so began performing doughnuts at high speed on his land.

The rubber burned out and there was a thick plume of smoke as Paul elected to drive round in circles and enjoy his new ride.

However, as the camera panned to the influencer inside the car, he zoomed in on the dashboard which displayed a 'low beam failure' warning.

WATCH: Jake Paul breaks his new Ferrari

It then encouraged him to return to the car to dealership to seek assistance over the damage, which he had literally caused within an hour of picking up the plush gift.

He said on the video: "I broke the car, guys.

"I don't know if I was supposed to drive it that hard on the first day. It literally just says, 'Go to dealership.' Straight up.

"Like nothing else, just like, 'You've ruined the car. Go to the dealership now.'"

Paul will be gutted after waiting for so long for the car to arrive, but he will be hoping his fortunes change later this summer, as he looks to get his boxing career back on track.