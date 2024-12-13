The Undisputed video game was released in October, and has already amassed over a million sales since its release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The game allows players to take control of one of 70 fighters across multiple divisions, with more to come via DLC packs. One of these aforementioned packs is The Problem Child Pack, which, as the name suggests, is headlined by Jake Paul. And the rating he has been given in the game is already causing a stir.

Paul has been given a rating of 84 in the game, which is higher than the likes of Carl Frampton, Josh Warrington, and Joe Joyce. Another fighter who has been assigned a lower rating than Paul is Enzo Maccarinelli, and he isn't exactly happy about it!

Enzo Maccarinelli Unhappy at Jake Paul's Rating

The 44-year-old is rated below the Problem Child on Undisputed

Maccarinelli, 44, is a former WBO cruiserweight champion and these days coaches the next generation. He has been given a rating of 80 in Undisputed, and he posted on social media his displeasure at receiving a lower rating than Paul.

The 44-year-old added a pointed caption to his post: "Wtf @PlayUndisputed how's he got a higher rating than me," - accompanied by a mix of angry and laughing emojis.

Maccarinelli boasts an impressive 41-8 professional record. His mastery in the ring earned him the European and British cruiserweight titles from 2010 to 2012, along with the Commonwealth light heavyweight title in 2013. His career was winding down when Paul first donned the gloves.

With a current tally of wins at 11-1, Paul's sole defeat came at the hands of Tommy Fury the previous year. Paul's swift rise in the combat world is marked by victories against opponents such as Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva. In his latest bout, the 27-year-old clinched a win on points against ex-heavyweight champ Mike Tyson.

Tommy Fury & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/12/24) Tommy Fury Jake Paul Fights 9 12 Wins 9 11 Losses 0 1

Jake Paul's Addition to Undisputed Boxing Game

Statements have been made about the decision to include Jake