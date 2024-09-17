Jake Paul was up to his usual tricks in the latest promotional event for the heavily criticised fight with former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, spraying his opponent with deodorant, which rather uncharacteristically forced a smirk from the former champ.

They were both in attendance for the most recent Dallas Cowboys game at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, which will be the host for their fight, as a part of the promotional tour for their previously postponed bout. The fight had previously been delayed because Tyson had suffered a medical emergency as a result of an ulcer flare-up on a flight from Miami before their originally scheduled fight in July.

Close

Both men, adorned in Cowboys jerseys, posed for photographs on the field in what was supposed to be a serious moment, but Paul had other ideas, pulling out a bottle of deodorant from his brand W – and spraying it at the former undisputed heavyweight champ.

Had this been two or three decades ago, the reaction from Tyson might have been drastically different, but all that happened was a stifled smile and a disapproving shake of the head from the 58-year-old.

The Problem Child later used this clip for a YouTube short with the caption: “As you can see, W is mood boosting. Just look at that grin on Mike’s face.”

Heavy Criticism Surrounds Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Tyson has recently revealed he's struggling to walk right now

Surrounding the criticism of this fight relating to Tyson’s age and physical health, the man himself has admitted he is not in good condition, saying: “It’s hard to walk right now, but two months from now, I’m going to be perfect. The fight is won in the gym. Listen, I’ll do anything that will help me. I’m going to enjoy my time here tonight with all my childhood friends and the hell with Jake Paul.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: There is a 31-year age gap between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The rescheduled fight will take place on the 15th of November and will be streamed on Netflix in a surprising move with it being the first combat sports event on the platform. But many critics suspect this is motivated by the financial reward for both as they will share a pot of $80 million.

The Ohio influencer currently holds a professional record of 10-1 with his only loss coming at the hands of the man who many claim has been Paul’s only credible opponent, Tommy Fury.

Tyson, on the other hand, is nearly 60 and retired from professional boxing in 2005, only once dusting off his gloves since to fight Roy Jones Jr in 2020 on the undercard Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 17/09/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2

Jake Paul Explains Why he's Taking Mike Tyson Fight

Despite all the criticism, Paul stands staunch in his defence of this fight, telling the media at a press conference when asked why he has taken this fight: “Making history. This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio. They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. People think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments say, ‘Look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’ This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You have got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game. I’m here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all of boxing.”