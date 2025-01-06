Jake Paul has made a real splash in the boxing world over the past four years, despite critics pointing out that his skills aren't up to par. The social media sensation certainly lives the lifestyle of a professional fighter, even if his performances in the ring haven't earned him much praise.

As part of his mission to become 'the face of boxing', Paul spares no expense when it comes to his training camps, routinely recruiting seasoned pros to help him prepare for fights. Seemingly, those that work with 'The Problem Child' in the build-up to his fights are well-rewarded for their time financially - if they manage to stay as part of the camp.

In the weeks leading up to what would become his only defeat to date against Tommy Fury, Paul brought in American light heavyweight Kalvin Henderson to put him through his paces. Shortly after Henderson arrived in Dubai, a video emerged from inside the camp showing Paul with blood being wiped away from his nose.

It turns out that Henderson was the man responsible for the damage to Paul's nose - and it led to his bank balance not looking as healthy as it might have done.

Close

Kalvin Henderson Explains Why he was Kicked Out of Jake Paul's Training Camp

The American was flown home straight after getting the better of Paul

Speaking to FightHype, Henderson revealed that he had intended to go easy on Paul during their sparring sessions:

"When I sparred Jake I knew I was light years above him skill and experience-wise so I went in there with the mindset of being a good training partner where I match his level. This is the camp for Tommy Fury so they wanted me to emulate Tommy Fury; like move my feet, stay back, almost like an amateur. I'm not an amateur fighter and so I don't fight like that, so I was doing what they were asking me to do, and I thought I was doing all right.

"I wasn't really hurting him and I was pacing him. Jake had three coaches at the time and one of his coaches was like 'What are you doing man? We need you to push him. So we go in there and at this time they keep telling me 'You need to push him' and finally one of his coaches went: 'Man I ain't going to lie. You are in there looking like a sucker'.

"And I was like 'What? A sucker?' And that whole night I went home and I was thinking 'A sucker? You know what tomorrow I'm going to straight dog him out.

"So Tuesday came, they told me to spar Jake Paul five rounds straight and I went straight to him; ain't no boxing, ain't no in and out. I just walked straight to him and dogged him out; that is the video that got leaked of him with the bloody nose and blood everywhere and s***!"

Jake Paul's boxing record (as of 06/01/25) 12 fights 11 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 4 1

According to Anderson, Team Paul didn't like what they saw - even letting him know before the session was over that he had no long-term future in the camp. It was a decision that the 19-2-1 fighter believes cost him some serious cash.

"I'm sad to say that is the last time I sparred with Mr. Paul because they flew my black a*** back home after that. I missed out on the bag. When we were doing that sparring session, the last one, in between the second and third round my coach was there and he was like 'This is the last time you are sparring him'."

Despite the harsh sparring that he had with Anderson, Paul ultimately lost to Fury on the judges' scorecards. A rematch between the pair