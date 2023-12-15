Highlights Jake Paul's ultimate fighter includes Deontay Wilder for power, Oscar De La Hoya for speed, and Floyd Mayweather for both defence and ring IQ.

Paul is focused on gaining respect from the boxing community and fighting professional boxers to establish his legacy in the sport.

Mayweather's unparalleled defence and genius inside the ring make him a strong choice for Paul's ultimate fighter.

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul has built his ultimate fighter which features some of the greatest names of all time, with one even named twice. In order to build said competitor, the American had to choose a boxer's power, a boxer's speed, a boxer's defence, and also a boxer's ring IQ. The four names chosen then became his ultimate boxer.'

The Problem Child is set to face professional boxer Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) on Friday, the 15th of December at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida to start what he claims is his journey to becoming world champion. It is also the second time Paul will be facing off against a professional boxer after a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury, the brother of the WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Originally, the YouTuber went 6-0 against professional MMA fighters, such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and, most recently Nate Diaz, as well as a fellow YouTuber in AnEsonGib, whom he beat via a first round TKO. After beating the British YouTuber, Paul added to his highlight reel in some style as he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After creating plenty of noise and money, Paul has turned his boxing intentions to fighting for a legacy in the sport in his attempts to gain more respect from the boxing community, addressing fans' calls for him to fight professional boxers. Ahead of his upcoming bout against August, Paul was asked to build his ultimate fighter by boxing journalist Dan Canobbio, where he chose a variety of the greats of boxing for their different attributes and strengths. The attributes were power, speed, ring IQ, and defence.

Power

Deontay Wilder

For their power, Paul chose the former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. A strong choice and a boxer who possesses power which can only be rivalled by Mike Tyson.

Wilder is certainly the biggest puncher in modern boxing, claiming 42 of his 43 victories by knockout. The Bronze Bomber most recently knocked out Robert Helenius in round one on his return to boxing after his second loss in the widely acclaimed trilogy against Tyson Fury.

The American is set for a bout against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia as part of the same card as his long-time heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua on the 23rd of December. The pair are reportedly one win away from facing each other in a highly anticipated match-up next year.

Speed

Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya was chosen for his speed by The Problem Child. The Golden Boy is certainly one of the best fighters of his generation. His blazing hand speed was also a big factor in him becoming a box office attraction in boxing, and one of the biggest ever. His swift movement around the ring, accompanied by his quick, stiff jab, made him extremely successful as he dominated multiple weight divisions, and became an Olympic gold medal winner as well.

However, some boxing fans have suggested that Amir Khan possessed speed that was superior to that of De La Hoya. At his peak, Amir had very quick hands and pretty quick footwork as well, which were the result of unbelievable natural ability and supposedly a lot of conditioning. His suspect chin is what deters Khan from being recognised more frequently as an all-time great.

Defence and Ring IQ

Floyd Mayweather

To complete his ultimate fighter, Paul selected Floyd Mayweather not just for one category, but for two, as he chose the American for his ring IQ and his defence. You can hardly blame Paul for naming Money twice as well, as, let's be honest, his defence was second to none and his geniuses inside the ring was on another, unmatched level as well.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mayweather is in the conversation to be the greatest boxer of all time, the GOAT for many. Some boxers are purely known for their intelligence within the ring, as their tactics and game plan possibly compensate for other weaknesses. For Floyd, however, you never felt like this was the case, he was simply just one step ahead of his opponent at all times.

It may have taken him a few rounds at the start of each fight, but he would always solve the puzzle. From Ricky Hatton to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to the best the UFC had to offer in Conor McGregor. 50-0, never beaten, never knocked down.

Despite being hated and pressured by everyone outside his team to go to war more, he almost never took the bait. Instead, he used his strengths to perfection.

Current heavyweight greats Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are both labelled to have a strong understanding of themselves and an ability to negotiate their opponents' strengths. Usyk's being able to move up to heavyweight after dominating at cruiserweight, not only seamlessly, but the success in which he has produced is nothing short of remarkable. Winning the unified heavyweight titles from Anthony Joshua has placed him in the conversation as one of the greatest. If he was to beat Fury in the New Year, then it may cement him as the GOAT, overtaking Mayweather.

Therefore, separating Mayweather and Usyk, as well as the likes of Fury, Ali, Hopkins, Lewis, and many others as having the best ring IQ is purely a matter of opinion. When you speak about boxing, more specifically defence, very few names resonate as strongly as Floyd Mayweather. The Philly Shell defence is what is credited with what made Mayweather a champion, who very few were able to penetrate or hurt. His defence is credited to his father Floyd Mayweather Sr and his uncle Roger Mayweather, the creative minds behind the unbeaten boxer.

According to Boxrope: "His defense isn't just about evading punches; it's about orchestrating openings. Unpacking this defensive mastery uncovers nuances that may not be immediately apparent."

Upon completion of naming his ultimate fighter, Jake Paul said: "That's a crazy fighter". A fitting explanation for recognising the attributes of boxing's icons.