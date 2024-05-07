Highlights Jake Paul is planning on bulking up to 240lbs ahead of his upcoming showdown against Mike Tyson.

'The Problem Child' is planning on weighing the same as heavyweight star Anthony Joshua before cutting back down.

The American has mostly competed at cruiserweight or at 190lbs during his professional career so far.

In a recent podcast of his, Jake Paul told his listeners that he is planning to reach the same weight as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his fight against Mike Tyson.

The former YouTuber is set to collide with one of the all-time heavyweight greats on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a professional contest streamed live on Netflix.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Paul has gained 30lbs to reach 230lbs for his showdown with Tyson, but he believes that if he can reach the 240lbs mark while in training camp, and then cut himself back to 220, it will enable him to be much faster on the night.

Related Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules Explained Tyson and Paul meet on the 20th of July in Dallas.

Jake Paul Bulking up to the Same Weight as Anthony Joshua

He believes it'll help him be a lot stronger on the night

Paul’s former trainer, Shane Mosley, has recently stated Paul is currently walking around at 230lbs at the moment and if he was to continue his weight increase to the 240 mark, he would be four stone heavier than when he fought Tommy Fury last year.

Speaking on his podcast, 'The Problem Child' revealed: "It's just like shocking to people that that is how much I weigh. I think just because normally I'm fighting at 200 and walking around at 210. It's weird to me that I'm weighing 230. But since this was noodling after my last fight, I'm just getting to eat as much as possible, and it turns out my body carries this weight super well.

"And I'm only growing. I think I'll get up to 240 and probably cut down, so I'm like way faster. But if I'm training for this camp - and camp hasn't started - but if I'm training in this camp at 240, and then I cut down to 220, it's basically like I had a 20lbs weight vest on for the whole entire camp. So my muscles are going to be so much stronger and that speed will come through."

So, let's put this into comparison. Paul is planning to weigh in camp the same weight as AJ weighed in his two defeats to Usyk, however, AJ is considerably a lot taller, if you hadn’t noticed. Joshua is 6 foot 6 while Paul is 6 foot 1.

The 27-year-old has mainly competed at cruiserweight or at 190lbs during his 10-fight professional career so far. His opponent, arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Tyson, weighed an average of 218lbs in his prime and was even slimmer in his latest exhibition vs Roy Jones Jr, weighing 199.8lbs. However, Tyson is only 5’11 and therefore should weigh less than the likes of today’s heavyweights.

As well as changing his weight, Paul has also told fans how he plans to adjust his training for his first heavyweight bout: "As well as sparring heavyweights, and I'll probably spar less because the heavyweights obviously punch harder, and it's more intense taking shots from heavyweights, which I will obviously be doing this camp."

'The Problem Child' Tells Mike Tyson "One of Us Will Die"

The YouTuber-turned-boxer held nothing back

Paul made an appearance at this past weekend's Miami Grand Prix, where he spoke to Sky Sports about his upcoming fight with Tyson. The 27-year-old sent a chilling warning to his opponent, telling cameras: "I love Mike. It's an honour to be in the ring with him, but I'm gonna have to end him!"

Quizzed afterward on what he meant by "end him,'' Paul explained: "I've got to [end Tyson]. It's an all-out war, bro. All's fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die."

Truly shocking words from Paul, who recently insisted that it was Tyson who had requested a fully sanctioned professional bout. Per regulators, the fight will take place over eight, two-minute rounds, and both men will wear 14oz gloves. No headgear will be permitted in the contest.