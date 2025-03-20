Jake Paul just made the biggest call-out of his pro career as he blasted the two-time former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, alleging the Brit has three clear weaknesses that he'd take advantage of if they were to ever fight in the ring.

Joshua, 35, is one of the best-known names in all combat sports because of his Olympic gold medal from the 2012 Games, his 32 fights as a pro, and significant wins over the likes of Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, and Andy Ruiz Jr. Paul, by contrast, has enjoyed a non-traditional career in boxing, parlaying his internet popularity and troll-like skill-set to generate infamy, and bringing eyeballs to his events, toppling Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Tyson.

Paul, though, has never faced anyone as big as Joshua. It's a fight the Matchroom fighter could be tempted to take because of the money it would generate, and the fact he was happy to engage Francis Ngannou in a crossover bout in 2024. Paul even listed three reasons why he'd win.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's professional boxing records (as of 20/03/25) Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Fights 12 32 Wins 11 (7 KOs) 28 (25 KOs) Losses 1 4

Jake Paul Calls Out Anthony Joshua

Internet sensation lists three reasons why he'd score the unlikely win