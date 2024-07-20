Highlights Jake Paul claims Mike Perry is fighting for more than just a victory when they meet on Saturday night.

'The Problem Child' claims that Perry has been offered a UFC contract if he can win by knockout.

UFC boss Dana White has responded to Paul's claim.

Ahead of his meeting with ex-UFC star Mike Perry on Saturday night, Jake Paul has claimed that Dana White has offered his opposite number a huge reward, should he knock out the social media superstar.

The 27-year-old comes into Saturday’s bout in Tampa, Florida against Perry, hoping to maintain a hot-streak in the sport of boxing. Paul’s record currently stands at nine wins against only one defeat, following his early stoppage of Ryan Bourland in March.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani at Friday's weigh-in, the Cleveland, Ohio native shared White's offer, suggesting it was acting as an extra incentive for him to deny Perry the spoils.

Jake Paul Fires Warning to Dana White Ahead of Mike Perry Fight

'The Problem Child' has already beaten a number of former UFC stars during his boxing career

"Dana White said that he's going to give him a UFC contract if he can knock me out. Well, guess what Dana, you can rip up the f****** contract because I'm going to f*** up Mike Perry. Anyone you send at me, any one of your MMA fighters is getting f***** up”.

With a possible UFC contract at stake for the man in the other corner at the Amalie Arena, Paul took his opportunity in front of the microphone to provide some pushback against those within the world's leading MMA promotion, who he believes are rallying against him, saying: "They've been trying to assassinate me, they don't want me in this sport. They hate that I run this sport, but when you try to assassinate a guy like me, it only makes me bigger!"

Paul had been scheduled to fight boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson this weekend, in a clash that would have drawn wider intrigue and ultimately higher viewing figures, due to Tyson’s prestige. The 58-year-old was forced to withdraw, however, after failing to recover in time from an ulcer that rendered him unable to train for the bout.

The 32-year-old Perry, meanwhile, has built up his own impressive back catalogue of successes. The Flint, Michigan native was a member of the UFC roster from 2016 to 2021. In that time, he recorded seven wins and eight losses, which perhaps outlines why he left the organisation despite posting four knockouts.

After severing ties with the UFC, Perry signed with Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he currently holds a flawless record of five wins and zero defeats. Perry arguably has more to lose in the ring on Saturday, with a fresh contract from Dana White, and a sixth-successive victory likely to lead to the reputation-boost that he has strived for.

The UFC boss fiercely denied Paul's claims on Saturday, curiously denying that he was even aware that Paul was fighting Perry this weekend. The 54-year-old insisted:

"LMFAO!!!! Never said that and had no clue he was fighting tonight. Someone just sent this to me."

While Dana might not be willing to confirm that he would re-sign Perry with a win, victory would be a massive boost for 'Platinum' and hugely increase his name value. Should he upset the odds and get the better of Paul, it would be no surprise to see him back in the UFC Octagon.