Highlights Jake Paul believes his punches will be just as powerful as Mike Tyson's come fight night.

The Problem Child also believes he will be faster and sharper than Iron Mike.

New training footage of Paul shows that he does pack a punch.

Jake Paul is certainly not a man who lacks any confidence, with his fighting talk in the build up to his next fight definitely backing that up. As we all know, The Problem Child is set to take to the ring to fight Mike Tyson on the 20th of July in a fight that transcends anything seen before in the world of influencer boxing. The build-up has already involved lots of online chatter back and forth between the two fighters, with each man trying to out do one another with 'braggadocious' posts.

Paul has also not been shy to run his mouth regularly on his podcast, with the latest episode providing some pretty interesting sound bites to say the least. A clip for the episode has been doing the rounds on social media over the last few days, showing Paul making a pretty bold claim while sitting with rapper Lil Pump.

Jake Paul's Punch Power

When asked about his skill level compared to that of Tyson, Paul confidently states his belief that he can punch at the same level as his upcoming opponent, stating: "To the people that don't think I'm going to win, I'm younger, faster, sharper, and can hit at the same level that he can, and I am able to take his punches."

However, he does follow up on that statement by admitting he is "a little scared" because he knows when standing across the ring from Mike Tyson there will be a moment of disbelief that he is actually fighting the legendary heavyweight boxer.

Lil Pump responded to Paul's confident claim by backing up his pal and telling him he should have no issues with getting the win.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson is estimated to have a punch power of up to 1,600 joules.

Jake Paul Drops Lil Pump

This clip was then followed by a behind the scenes shot of Paul doing some light "sparring" with Lil Pump, with the rapper perhaps regretting his decision to get in the ring with Paul. The pair are gloved up with Pump standing with his arms in the air ready to take a body shot from Paul, in some strange offer to prove he can take a punch from his mate. The outcome is not good, however, for the rapper, as he is hit with a clean body shot which leads to a loud scream before he drops to the floor in agony, as Paul laughs it off.

We hardly think a clip of Lil Pump getting dropped by Paul is going to be enough to intimidate Mike Tyson, but any clip going viral of Paul's fighting ability is good promo for the fight. The crazy part is we still have months to wait, with the back and forth on social media not showing any signs of slowing down.

Paul may have to find some better ways of scaring Mike Tyson that don't involve Lil Pump, and hopefully, he realises all the fighting talk he is doing on his podcast will be there forever, so if things go wrong in the ring, people will be quick to remind him of his pre-fight confidence.

Related Mike Tyson's Cold Message to Jake Paul Iron Mike has send a message to The Problem Child ahead of their 20th of July fight in Texas.

Fans can now continue to sit with their popcorn at the ready as we count down to this crazy fight on the 20th of July.

Key statistic sourced by VOI.ID.