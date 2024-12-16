Jake Paul clapped back at critics who continue to moan about the Mike Tyson event that took place a month ago on Friday, the 15th of November, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

There were fan-friendly fights on the card, including the Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos title fight for the WBC welterweight championship, and arguably one of the greatest women's fights of all time between rivals made for one another — Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano.

However, the main event was a swing and a miss. Tyson failed to land a single punch in two of the rounds, and Paul later admitted he held back from trying to do too much damage to a fighter 31 years older than he is. It has led to widespread backlash about the fight, and Paul has now said that he doesn't care. It's time to move on.

Related Popular Comedian Completely Roasted Jake Paul on Live TV Popular comedian Chris Rock completely roasted Jake Paul on live TV.

Jake Paul Claps Back at Haters of Mike Tyson Fight

Close

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Paul said he doesn't "look at" any of the criticism. "What do I care that people have to say about anything that I do? If anyone in my life has something to say, then they’ll text me. If you don’t have my number, then I don’t give a f*** about you."

Paul said, instead, he received texts from people he liked, saying it was the "best event ever."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/12/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Bidarian added that it was Tyson who wanted the boxing match to be a pro fight, and so it was of course going to be a pro fight. "When he fought the last time in a professional fight, he sat on his stool and didn’t get back up. He decided to make this a pro fight, and Jake said, 'Yeah, if that’s what he wants to do.' He said he wanted two-minute rounds, so he had more stamina. Jake said, 'No problem.' He said he wanted eight rounds instead of 10 rounds, Jake said there was no problem."

"There are no regrets at all. We put on the biggest moment for boxing in the past 30 years."

Paul finished: "People are just mad that it’s permanently on BoxRec that I beat Mike Tyson."

It is unclear if Netflix will re-enter the boxing space, but leaked internal memos suggest the broadcaster was thrilled with the success of the event as it reached a worldwide total audience of 108 million.