Jake Paul showed his true colors Wednesday when confronting everyone who picked Mike Tyson to win the upcoming Netflix boxing fight Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It all came to a head as fight week reached a higher gear during a midweek press conference at The Pavilion inside the Toyota Music Factory in Texas. Other fighters on the stage included legitimate athletes like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios, and Bruce Carrington. The vast majority of them, when asked, picked Tyson, 58, to beat Paul, 27, on Friday — much to the younger fighter's chagrin.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul then took it upon himself to confront all the fighters who said he'd lost, highlighting the possibility that he is, perhaps, cracking under pressure.

Jake Paul Shows True Colors

Brash American claps back at fighters picking Mike Tyson to beat him on Friday

When press conference host Ariel Helwani asked other fighters on the November 15 card who would win, Bruce Carrington, one of the best featherweights in the world, said: "The baddest man on the planet, 'Iron' Mike Tyson." Other prominent fighters like Shadashia Green, and Mario Barrios, also picked Tyson. As did one of the best women's boxers in the world, Katie Taylor. "You can never bet against a legend," Taylor said of the combat sports veteran.

None of this sat well with Paul, however.

"I love it," Paul said, clearly not loving it. "Who wants to bet on it?" Paul then approached Barrios, who declined, to which Paul said: "B**** made."

When Paul confronted Carrington to ask how much the younger boxer wanted to bet, 'Shu Shu' delivered the best response.

"How much are you willing to lose?"

Carrington even maintainaed eye contact with Paul, as if to say he was undeterred by his antics. He broke the staredown to laugh, though, when Paul said: "The time I spend taking a s*** is how much you made in your entire life. Shut the f*** up, buddy."

Watch the exchange in full right here:

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul aren't the only two big names competing Friday on Netflix, as the show also features a bone fide battle for the ages between two of the best women boxers on the planet, Taylor and Serrano, who provide the co-main event. Further down the card, Lucas Bahdi, Carrington, and Green compete in separate bouts.