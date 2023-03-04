Jake Paul’s boxing career took a huge hit last weekend when he was handed his first defeat of his short career to date. It came at the hands of Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Everything was on the line for the professional fighter in Fury, who was told he would lose the right to the family name should he lose to the YouTuber, Paul. Something which looked worryingly close in the final round of the fight.

In the eighth round, Paul actually secured a knockdown on Fury, although TNT was able to get back to his feet instantly and continue the fight no problem. It certainly helped The Problem Child with one judge, but not the other two. Fury was deemed the winner via split decision.

Jake Paul continues to respond to claims about his ability

The winner of the bout last week was guaranteed a WBC ranking, something that Paul effectively missed out on agonisingly so. However, the scope for Paul remains as he looks to trigger a rematch with Fury and continue his boxing career.

He will then surely set his sights on taking his stock in the sport to even higher standards and prove his doubters wrong, something he has plenty of. There’s no escaping the fact he is a polarising figure with plenty waiting to jump on him at any given moment.

So much so, he has to constantly defend himself for what he’s doing. Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying he is getting better as a boxer. Fury proved his toughest test yet and although he looked out of his depth slightly, he still took it all the way and it was only a split decision.

Video: Jake Paul responds to claims he isn’t a professional boxer

Paul had clearly had enough with the doubters recently. He has posted a video of himself with lots of boxes around him, taping them up and dispatching of them, titling it simply ‘professional boxer’.

After that, Paul went on to boast about the pay-per-view sales of the fight by claiming: “I delivered over 775,000 of these last Sunday to customers. What other professional boxer did that on their 7th day in the job?”

Regardless of what you think of him, the commitment Paul has to becoming the best boxer possible is exceptional. He is also taking it to new households, which is commendable.