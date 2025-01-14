Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing on Monday afternoon and claims that this time, despite the rumours of a lucrative bout against Anthony Joshua, he is hanging up the gloves for good.

The Gypsy King said in an Instagram video: “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. Get up!”

Fans are sceptical about his decision, however, due to Fury’s tendency to go back on his retirement claims in the past. The heavyweight great has claimed to retire on multiple occasions previously before stepping back into the ring. The most recent example was seen in 2022 following his clash with Dillian Whyte, only to return and face Derek Chisora in the same year.

Jake Paul's Tweet After Tyson Fury Announced Retirement

The Problem Child quickly took it down