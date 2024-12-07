Jake Paul has made a demand for a rematch with Tommy Fury to take place, and that demand is that the pair go 12 rounds this time around. The two met in Saudi Arabia in February last year, where the latter handed the former his only loss in his boxing career to date, but the two have progressed a considerable amount since that encounter, Paul arguably more so than Fury.

Both men are currently searching for their next opponent in the world of boxing, with Paul seeing many big names rumoured as his next opponent following his landmark victory over the legendary Mike Tyson.

Tommy Fury's Fight With Darren Till Cancelled

TNT didn't trust the former UFC fighter to not use MMA moves in their bout