Jake Paul has revealed on social media that the IBF heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois has given him a challenge to take his crown in a direct message on Instagram.

The 27-year-old American, fresh off of his unanimous decision victory over the 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion, "Iron" Mike Tyson, has revealed to the world that he caught the attention of the current IBF titleholder.

In the direct message from 'Dynamite' Dubois, who is fresh off his own huge victory against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, the Englishman is first congratulating Paul on his fight before throwing the gauntlet down over a legitimate chance to challenge for his IBF belt, to which Paul gave a cheeky reply with an image of a ticket dispenser, telling him to "get in line."

Paul not only didn't reject Dubois' offer, but also looks to have confirmed his desire for the fight at some point with his Twitter/X post about the message, saying: "Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha. But f*** it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans."

Artur Beterbiev Has Also Called Out Jake Paul

Two boxing world champions have now called out the Problem Child

This isn't the first world champion to call out Paul for a title fight, hence the "get in line" comment. Paul has caught the attention of undisputed light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev, who posted an Instagram story, asking the younger American what he would do against the current undisputed champion, aka himself. Paul, known for constantly ruffling feathers on social media, seemed amused at the callout, claiming that he runs the sport of boxing after just four years with all the attention he is getting. He even threw a shot at the Russian in his post about Dubois.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 19/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2

Victory aside, the reaction to the fight has been quite mixed, from being seen as a disappointing spectacle or being rigged, to praise for the winner, matching Paul's polarising reputation since his start as an internet star. What cannot be denied was the sheer number of eyes on the fight, with data from the fight's broadcaster, Netflix, stating that the peak number of viewers was at a resounding 65 million, ranking it among some of the highest-viewed sporting events in history.