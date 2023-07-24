Jake Paul has released a video, mimicking Nate Diaz before their showdown fight on the 5th of August next weekend.

During the minute-long clip, that has been shared by boxing YouTube juggernauts iFL TV, Paul rips into Diaz's pre-fight routine that involves him riding a bike and pretending to spar in a swimming pool, while a mock interview involves Paul saying: "Well I'm here aren't I, like I'm here to do a triathlon.

"Staying in shape you know, getting my swimming and biking and all dat stuff."

Throughout the video, Paul continuously takes shots at Diaz's speech impediment, something Paul has mentioned previously.

After Diaz criticised the quality of Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley back in 2019, Paul responded with a tweet: "I read this with a lisp."

The final part of the video ends with Paul choking a Labrador while a friend questions his antics: "Bro are you choking a dog?"

Video: Jake Paul impersonates Nate Diaz

On Twitter, the clip has been met with a positive reception as many users believe he has 'nailed' the Diaz impression.

Many fans have responded with just laughing emojis, while others gave a brief opinion.

"That was actually good ngl," and "Now this is actually funny," were just a couple of responses.

Some users broke down the clip in further detail, especially in the quote tweets.

"Nate Diaz is my favourite UFC fighter and I hope he whoops Jake's a**, but this is ELITE TROLLIN' by Jake. 'Yo you choking a dog?' 'Man, he walked up on me.' "

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

This video comes just a week ahead of the big event, as Paul looks to return to winning ways after his defeat to Tommy Fury in February, although his recent loss has put him in a reflective mood.

"And so you get comfortable (winning), and there were so many lessons in the loss that - and so many things that I needed to change - that now I have done that and learned from to make me a better man and a better fighter. And so I thank Tommy Fury for beating me."

The encounter is set to take place on the 5th of August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with an expected start time of 4:15am in the UK. This means for people in the UK it will technically take place on Sunday morning.

This upcoming fight will be Diaz's boxing debut, and he is confident he will have one man in particular cheering him on.

"My personal opinion, I think Dana White wants me to whoop his a**, but they don't want me to say that he wants me to whoop his a** because that's not his business and he can stay out of it.

" I think at the same time, he really doesn't care because if I get my a** whooped he'll be like 'I told you guys'. I've got love for Dana, either way, I don't care what he says. I just want to do my thing and get back to what I do, which is fight for real. Most likely I'm going to go back to the UFC, if they would have me then I would love to go back to the UFC. "

Throughout Diaz's time in the UFC, he shared a complicated relationship with White as he tried multiple times to leave the organisation, but in his first boxing venture, will White be there to back him?