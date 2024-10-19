Jake Paul has made his way into the headlines once again, this time for knocking down his sparring partner, which has garnered millions of views since being uploaded to his Instagram account.

The former YouTuber is currently in camp preparing for his huge Netflix fight versus 'Iron Mike' Tyson, sharing clips of him sparring against larger opponents, including a heavyweight who currently has an unbeaten record. With The Problem Child trying to bulk up in size himself, it would appear he’s going the extra mile in terms of preparation.

Jake Paul Breaks Boxing's Unwritten Rule

One of the clips Jake Paul has shared, where he knocks down his sparring partner with a huge overhand right, has been doing the rounds on the vast majority of social media platforms, including X, where a lot of fans have actually been critical of Paul for posting the footage. It's a well known unwritten rule in the sport that sparring footage should never be shared or made public, but that's something the Problem Child clearly hasn't considered, as he doesn't mind letting his fans see the fact he's dropped someone in training recently.

The clip, which was released on Thursday showing Paul ducking his head before landing the nasty blow, has received millions of views and even included a message from Paul to Tyson of “don’t run at me.”

It would seem that the 27-year-old is working hard to ensure that he can hang with the big boys and hit just as hard as them too!

Who Did Jake Paul Drop in Sparring

Heavyweight DeAndre Savage was the man on the receiving end

Despite rumours of this teammate who was on the receiving end of said shot being a journeyman in the heavyweight scene, it actually turns out he’s one of the top up-and-comers in the division. The sparring partner in question was revealed to be DeAndre Savage, who turned professional in 2021 after a long stint in the amateur scene and has six knockout wins and two no contests to his name.

Standing at 6’3 and weighing somewhere close to 300lbs, his accumulation of wins even saw him ranked at number 15 in the WBA rankings. His last fight came in his hometown of Michigan in September, where the bout came to a premature end thanks to an illegal shot from opponent KeShawn Jackson, which ultimately added another no contest to his record.

Savage was asked to go to Paul’s training camp based in Puerto Rico, and he’s also shared plenty of footage of the two working inside the ring. It’s quite some company for the Problem Child to keep and may stand him in good stead heading into his big fight with Iron Mike.