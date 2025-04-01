Eddie Hearn's defamation lawsuit against internet personality and professional boxer Jake Paul will no longer proceed, with both parties mutually agreeing to dismiss the case.

Hearn's Matchroom Boxing initially filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Paul for comments made by the boxer regarding the controversial results of two bouts. The bouts in question were co-promoted by Matchroom and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Two Fights Jake Paul Questioned

The first related to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's 2022 fight, which Taylor won via split decision. The second fight in question was the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua - also in 2022. Usyk won the fight and was regarded by most as the clearly superior boxer in the fight. However, he only won by a narrow split decision, suggesting that it was a much closer fight than it actually was.

At the centre of the now-dismissed defamation case were Paul's comments regarding judge Glenn Feldman. With judges Viktor Fesechko scoring 116-112 and Steve Gray scoring 115-113 - both in Usyk's favor - it was noticeable that Feldman's score followed a different line. Feldman, a veteran judge with over three decades of experience and almost 2000 bouts to his name, scored 115-113 in Joshua's favour.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 01/04/25) 12 fights 11 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 4 1

Paul alleged that Feldman had been bribed by Hearn, who represents both Joshua and Taylor. Unsurprisingly, the comments were received negatively by Hearn's Matchroom, with Hearn and Feldman denying the accusations. The issue was further exacerbated by Paul's refusal to retract the comments.