Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather came face-to-face in Miami on Wednesday night.

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows Paul, who recently lost to Tommy Fury, running away from Mayweather and his entourage outside Miami Heat’s stadium.

Someone can be heard saying to Paul: “What happened, you not talk any more since your loss? What happened since your loss? Yo, we gonna bust him up, guys? Yo, let’s bust him up.”

As the situation threatened to escalate, Paul - who appeared to have a lone security guard with him at the time - was seen running away.

The incident occurred after the Heat-Cavs game in south Florida.

Video: Jake Paul runs away from Floyd Mayweather

Watch the footage here:

Jake Paul explains why he ran away from Floyd Mayweather

Paul later took to Instagram to explain exactly what happened - and why he ran away.

"So I'm leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they're like, 'So what's up? What's all that talk now?’” Paul said.

The YouTuber, who boasts a 6-1 record, continued: "I'm like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you're still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me, and I'm out that b***h, okay?”

“Floyd, you wanna run it one on one? No problem. But I'm not dumb. Okay? I'm tough, I don't need to prove my toughness, but I'm not f***ing dumb. I'm not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.

“Floyd, you’re a h**, bro. You’re mad that I took your f***ing hat - are you serious? Get over it, bro. Move on.”

Watch Paul explain what happened here:

What did Jake Paul say on Twitter?

The 26-year-old also wrote on Twitter: “Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night.”

When did Jake Paul take Floyd Mayweather’s hat?

It seems the beef between Paul and Mayweather stems from May 2021, when Jake ran off with Mayweather’s hat during a press event while promoting his brother Logan’s fight against the boxing legend.

Mayweather and his entourage clearly hadn’t forgotten what happened on that day nearly two years ago.