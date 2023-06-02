It is safe to say Jake Paul is not a fan of Conor McGregor.

The YouTube boxer has made plenty of enemies since launching his career in the sport including Tommy Fury and a whole host of UFC fighters such as McGregor.

But it has been McGregor who he has persistently attempted to entice into a crossover boxing fight, ever since he fought on the undercard of Mike Tyson's exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

After a spell without responding to the 'Problem Child, the Irishman has started hitting back at his rival and even teased a boxing fight against Canelo Alvarez.

However, his boxing ventures may be way into the future as he prepares for his UFC comeback fight against Michael Chandler after two years out of the octagon.

McGregor brands Paul a "donkey"

There has been growing tension between the two-weight UFC champion and Paul, given the YouTuber's relentless criticism of his career.

And in a typically brash fashion from 'The Notorious', he refused to name the influencer when asked for a prediction on his rival's upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.

He said in an interview with Matchroom Boxing: "I fancy him [Diaz] for it. He’s a donkey that guy, the other cat, but a donkey has kick, so you’ve got to be weary of that.

"But, Nate will be peppering him, he’ll hit his face in and it will be Nate.”

Paul was clearly left unhappy by the assessment, with his UFC veteran opponent only making his debut in the boxing ring when the pair meet in Dallas this August.

Paul takes aim with his response

A furious Paul did not take time in hitting back at the MMA superstar.

In dramatic fashion, he burst into a lengthy rant on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, beginning: "Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the f****** f*** out of you, and you can't box as good as me.

"I'm going to do to Nate what you couldn't, which is knock him the f*** out. You're going to be sitting there with your new beer company that's failing, drinking it, drunk as f***, realising that you p***** your life away drinking at the end of the bottle.

"That money fight will always be there and when I knock Nate Diaz the f*** out then you realise I'm the biggest fight for you, call me and I'll answer because I'm my own boss.

"I make my own decisions, I'm not controlled by Dana White. I can make the fight happen but if Dana lets you make the fight happen then we can run it."