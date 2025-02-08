Jake Paul has 'exposed' former unified super middleweight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a video posted to his social media by claiming the two had a signed contract for a fight that they were going to announce on the 11th of February.

Paul's claims come a day after it was announced that Canelo had signed a four-fight deal with the Saudi's, with Terence Crawford being lined up for September later this year.

Sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger on Thursday that Canelo and Paul were finalising a deal to fight on the 3rd of May in Las Vegas. However, it was then later revealed that that fight was off, and the Mexican would instead be signing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, all-but ending the hopes and dreams of a shock Canelo vs Jake Paul fight.

Jake Paul Responds to Canelo's Four-Fight Deal

The deal ended The Problem Child's hopes of fighting the Mexican

The YouTuber-turned-boxer wasted no time in going after the 34-year-old. He posted a video to his X account at 2:29am GMT on the 8th of February, mere hours after Canelo's announcement. Paul started the video off by calling his possible future opponent a puta, before a clip of the Mexican is shown, where he claims: "He only fights real fighters and not YouTubers."

Canelo Alvarez & Jake Paul's professional boxing records (as of 08/02/25) Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul Fights 66 12 Wins 62 11 Losses 2 1 No contests 2 0

The video then cuts back to Paul, who says: "Time to expose him."

Paul then shows what he claims to be a signed contract between himself and Canelo: "Here you can see Canelo's signature, my signature to the right, claiming he's not fighting YouTubers. Bulls***."

Paul continues: "Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11th. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he's fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b****.