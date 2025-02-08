Jake Paul has 'exposed' former unified super middleweight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a video posted to his social media by claiming the two had a signed contract for a fight that they were going to announce on the 11th of February.
Paul's claims come a day after it was announced that Canelo had signed a four-fight deal with the Saudi's, with Terence Crawford being lined up for September later this year.
Sources told ESPN's Mike Coppinger on Thursday that Canelo and Paul were finalising a deal to fight on the 3rd of May in Las Vegas. However, it was then later revealed that that fight was off, and the Mexican would instead be signing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, all-but ending the hopes and dreams of a shock Canelo vs Jake Paul fight.
Jake Paul Responds to Canelo's Four-Fight Deal
The deal ended The Problem Child's hopes of fighting the Mexican
The YouTuber-turned-boxer wasted no time in going after the 34-year-old. He posted a video to his X account at 2:29am GMT on the 8th of February, mere hours after Canelo's announcement. Paul started the video off by calling his possible future opponent a puta, before a clip of the Mexican is shown, where he claims: "He only fights real fighters and not YouTubers."
|
Canelo Alvarez & Jake Paul's professional boxing records (as of 08/02/25)
|
Canelo Alvarez
|
Jake Paul
|
Fights
|
66
|
12
|
Wins
|
62
|
11
|
Losses
|
2
|
1
|
No contests
|
2
|
0
The video then cuts back to Paul, who says: "Time to expose him."
Paul then shows what he claims to be a signed contract between himself and Canelo: "Here you can see Canelo's signature, my signature to the right, claiming he's not fighting YouTubers. Bulls***."
Paul continues: "Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11th. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he's fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b****.
"The truth is, you can be bought, you're a money-hungry squirrel, chasing your next nut. The truth is, these sports washing, shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you."