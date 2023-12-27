Highlights Jake Paul has accused Tommy Fury of being more concerned about money than actually fighting him in a rematch.

The Problem Child has apparently offered Tommy the largest guarantee on a big stage, but the latter remains silent, leading the Ameican to believe he is afraid.

Tommy Fury seems more interested in his career as an influencer, and is still open to fighting Jake's brother Logan as his next opponent.

Jake Paul has continued to call out Tommy Fury in search of a rematch after being defeated by him back in February; his only boxing defeat to date.

The Problem Child recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to state that Fury was too scared to fight him for a second time after he could only get the job done via the judges' scorecard earlier in the year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also claimed that the pair recently had a phone call conversation regarding a potential rematch, but didn't come to an agreement.

"Had a call with Tommy and his dad John about a month ago. It was clear their main concern was money and not about actually getting the fight done. After offering him the largest guarantee on the biggest stage he’d ever receive, they have gone silent. I smell fear.”

The YouTube star seems to be on fire in his boxing career after defeating UFC royalty Nate Diaz, and more recently winning his fight against Andre August via knockout. It’s clear that Paul is very unhappy about Fury being his only loss in his professional career, which has only really taken off in the past three years.

Paul continued to suggest that the only reason Fury would not fight him is fear. “Real fighting man would jump at the chance to make his biggest payday ever and actually live up to his claim that he’s going to KO me. Now calling out my brother and clubbing with Chris Brown in Dubai lol. Get it together fam," he tweeted.

Despite Jake’s brother Logan seemingly being done with boxing and more focused on WWE, he fought on the undercard of Fury’s victory against KSI, beating Dillon Danis by disqualification. After the fight, Logan told Tommy that he should retire from boxing after his controversial win, and was videoed trash talking him at the event.

This resulted in Fury calling Logan out for a fight, telling SportBible: "I don't even think about men like Logan Paul. I'm the type of guy to go down and fight Logan Paul after 20 pints of beer, he's not a fighter. Jake on the other hand, he prepares well and he wants it. Logan is a wrestler, YouTuber and actor. Logan doesn't want to fight me because he doesn't want a death wish.”

Tommy Fury not done with influencers

Fury doesn’t currently have a fight scheduled, and seems to be focusing on his career as an influencer, which took off after his appearance on Love Island, but now he seems keen to fight Logan as his next opponent regardless.

In his tweet, Paul also poked fun at the viral video of Tommy Fury dancing with Chris Brown in a club in Dubai, which did spark some controversy on social media.

Tommy has responded to being priced out by Paul, saying he’s not really interested in the financial reward that boxing brings: "How can you not say I'm the best in that scene? I don't even want to be in that scene, but I'm not done with it, actually. It's very nice and lucrative, but in terms of all the c*** that comes with it, I'm not about that. You've seen me in the build-up to these fights, I'm not interested in it."