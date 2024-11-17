It hasn't taken Jake Paul long to scout out his next opponent, and to the surprise of no one, it's not a professional boxer he wants next in the ring, but it's not even inside the ring where the Problem Child wants to fight next.

Taking to social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, after his controversial fight with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, which he won via unanimous decision, Paul set his eyes on one Conor McGregor, and issued him a challenge to fight in MMA.

Posting to his 4.7 million followers, Paul wrote: "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

So, if you believe Jake Paul, which is easier said than done, he and his team have already sent a fight offer to Conor McGregor, which the Irishman declined due to weight issues. Therefore, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is now looking to fight Notorious in his own demain of inside a cage, with no weight limit.

You have to admire Paul's self-confidence and self-belief. To issue such a challenge to an established MMA fighter, when you yourself have never stepped foot inside a cage, is quite something. However, as we know when it comes to these two, don't take anything they say as official. They've been going back and forth for years now, with nothing ever concrete coming from it.

Jake Paul Beats Mike Tyson Via Unanimous Decision

The Problem Child got the job done with relative ease after eight rounds

It was a night to remember for Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas, as he got the better of boxing legend Mike Tyson, who he even managed to seriously wobble in the third round of their eight-round bout. It was probably this moment six minutes into the fight that turned things sour, as both fighters seemed to realise the contest shouldn't be happening.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 17/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Tyson looked his age, and after taking a few heavy shots to the head, he clearly wasn't comfortable in the ring. After all, it's 2024, not the 1990s anymore. Meanwhile, it was in this round that Paul also probably realised he didn't need to hurt the veteran, which he admitted to after the fight in the post-fight press conference.

With Mike Tyson in the rearview mirror now for Jake Paul, it looks like his eyes are already set and focused on his next opponent... could it be UFC star Conor McGregor? Time will tell.