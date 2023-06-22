Jake Paul was recently put to sleep under general anaesthetic in order to get 11 brand new tattoos inked on him in a rather insane eight-hour session.

Paul looked in positive spirits when he first entered the building and as soon as it was the boxer’s turn, the artist took a look at some of the designs and then put the American to sleep.

This is a method which uses "anaesthetics with qualified medical personnel that is specially prepared for this type of work environment."

After completing the design, it is safe to say that Paul was happy with the final outcome as the 26-year-old got a full makeover, where he was inked on his arms, legs, and feet.

The location where Paul got the tattoo done, Ganga Tattoo, published a video on social media as they shared their client’s experience and captioned it: "Jake Paul stopped by for his first No Pain session with the best team in the world. We definitely had a lot of fun completing 11 different pieces during this 8hr session! See you back soon my brother."

Fans who viewed the video were impressed with the artwork, and one asked how they could get their tattoos done, however, other users were not impressed with the former Disney star’s inability to go for the pain of a traditional tattoo.

"Imagine having to be put under for a leg tattoo lol," "Honestly, he is the type of dude that would be put to sleep for tattoos," "Ofc he gets put under for tattoos hahahahahahaha," and "No surprise this wimp opted for this" were just some replies to the video.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Following the completion of his tattoos, Paul’s attention turns to training as he prepares to do battle against former UFC star Nate Diaz in the boxing ring on the 5th of August, which will take place in Dallas, and will be a 10-round contest between the fighters.

Paul is coming off the back of a defeat, as during his previous outing he lost against Tommy Fury, and during his short professional boxing career so far, it can be argued that the American has shown signs of tiredness as the rounds have progressed.

However, in what is perceived to be a must-win fight, he does not mind if there are those who do not fancy him to be victorious.

The Problem Child said: "If the fight goes to the later rounds, it’s obviously a big advantage for Nate. I know that, he knows that (that’s why he made the request), the oddsmakers know that.

"But I don’t give a f***. I’m all in."