Just days remain until Mike Tyson makes his controversial return to the ring when he takes on Jake Paul in the first boxing event ever to air live on Netflix. Critics have had plenty to say about the contest, which sees a 31-year age gap between the two participants. 58-year-old Tyson hasn't competed in a professional ring since 2005 and many believe he could be placing his health at risk by taking on 27-year-old Paul.

Regardless of the merits of the fight, it's a showdown that's sure to attract an audience of millions around the world - and Netflix has been doing all it can to increase the hype by producing a countdown special as well as a face-to-face interview featuring the two fighters.

'The Problem Child' has a history of buying his opponents pre-fight gifts - once presenting Tommy Fury with a gift for his newborn daughter, Bambi. Ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Tyson, Paul continued the tradition, but his gesture didn't go down as intended.

Mike Tyson was Far From Impressed With Jake Paul's Gift

The YouTube sensation gave Tyson a pigeon worth 'thousands of dollars'

After Paul proudly gave 'Iron Mike' a pigeon from Southeast Asia, Tyson looked at the bird puzzled for a moment, before unleashing an ice-cold response.

"This looks like a low budget pedigree…No one loves him, he has no bands or anything. He doesn’t belong to nobody. I’ll feed him to my falcon!"

The legendary heavyweight is known to have an affinity for pigeons and doves, as he spent time with such birds as a child to escape the bullying he endured. While some may see Paul's gift as an attempt to play mind games by reminding Tyson of a tougher time in his life, the social media sensation seemed genuinely upset that Tyson did not appreciate the effort he had gone to.

"I paid thousands of dollars for that," protested Paul meekly.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 11/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Tyson had a Menacing Reaction to Paul Claiming he Will be Victorious in Their Fight

Predicting a knockout victory, Paul claimed that him stopping Tyson would be "the biggest moment in boxing history". The camera then panned to Mike, who glared at his opponent in disbelief, before declaring: "He dreams a lot!"

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson hasn't won a fight by knockout in more than 20 years.

Asked for his own statement on why he would defeat Paul, the youngest world heavyweight champion in history simply said: "Because I'm Mike Tyson!" The talking will end on Friday night as Tyson and Paul do battle over eight two-minute rounds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It remains to be seen what sort of spectacle the pair will offer up, but it's certain to make headlines regardless, whether for right or wrong reasons.