Jake Paul went full heel Sunday as he turned on the pro-Mike Tyson crowd at Fanatics Fest event in New York ahead of their controversial yet anticipated boxing event November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Netflix.

One of the most-watched creators on YouTube for years, Paul parlayed his internet popularity into a never-before-seen pro boxing career in which he feasted on a selection of former star athletes, MMA champions, and journeymen boxers. Now, he's taking on one of the most beloved fighters of all time, Tyson.

Paul saw first-hand on Sunday the difference in how the public regards Tyson, compared to himself. As the 58-year-old former heavyweight king generated cheers, while jeers rained down on Paul. But to apparently show how little he cared that he had lost the crowd, Paul turned on them, and essentially told them all how much New York sucked.

Jake Paul Put New York, And it's People, on Blast

The internet sensation went on a foul-mouthed rant

Paul told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters Sunday that his November match with Tyson is all about "making history" on Netflix, before bemoaning that nobody in the business seems to give him any credit. "If I was walking on water, they would say it's because I couldn't swim," he said.

"The people think I'm going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He's going to get KO’d' … [but] I'm here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all boxing. He's vicious. He's a killer. He has one-punch knockout power. He's the greatest heavyweight of all time. But I will prove … all the haters wrong."

Though organizers proclaim this event to be a legitimate fight, which will count towards each fighter's official records, it is unclear whether this is actually a real fight, or an exhibition. Part of the confusion is why the Texas athletic commission would sanction it as a legitimate fight, when it has two-minute rounds, rather than three. There is also history between Tyson and Paul, as they appeared on one of Paul's rap videos, Park South Freestyle, together three years ago. Paul was also co-main to Tyson's COVID-era exhibition involving Roy Jones Jr.

Regardless, Paul talks like he wants to knock Tyson out.

"People are yelling at me in the event, but what happens when I put this man to sleep? … He's saying that it's going to be my funeral. he's saying it's going to be my wake. He's going to kill Jake Paul. All of these things, and that's why I love Mike. I respect him, but we're not friends anymore until November 15th."

"I'm knocking this mother-f***** out, and we're going to see who's dead," said Paul.

When it came to boos from the crowd, Paul turned on New York, and its people.

"[Tyson] is the one that wanted it to be a pro fight, so he's going to get his ass knocked out. You're going to see on BoxRec, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson."

Jake Paul Better be Careful…

…or he may end up a meme if Mike Tyson beats him

If this is Paul's heel turn, and he'll work the crowd so that they boo him, rather than cheer him, he will have to be careful that it doesn't come back to bite him on the ass. This is because fans — and New Yorkers — have long memories, and if there is a chance to troll Paul back, then you can bet it's a chance they'll take.

Well, that chance may come in November. Despite Tyson's dominance when he entered the heavyweight ranks, and his status as the man who set the record for the youngest heavyweight boxing world champion, he is the underdog as he's approaching 60 years old and Paul is active in the boxing scene, and only 27 — arguably at the peak of his powers.

If Tyson wins, or if he can knock Paul to the floor, then he'll do to Paul what social media star has done to others — make him a meme. And you can bet that fans will use that meme whenever Paul tries to speak or post on the internet.