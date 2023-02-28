Jake Paul has been told to hold his head up high despite defeat to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has been hailed as a 'genius' for making a huge amount of money for himself, despite suffering the first defeat of his professional career against Tommy Fury.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighter suffered a split decision defeat after putting his unbeaten record on the line against Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

However he deserves praise for pushing himself to the limit, especially against someone like Fury who has been training for nearly all of his life.

And amid the fallout from the weekend, former world champion Johnny Nelson has lavished praise on the 25-year-old.

What has Johnny Nelson said about Jake Paul?

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nelson said: "Jake Paul is a genius, he can fight but he's a novice.

"He's got world-class attention, world-class money, and he's managed to get another novice to be paid world-class money. You're looking ringside, you're going from Cristiano Ronaldo to Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, everybody who's anybody was out there watching this fight.

"Why is this? Because this young man sold himself right. He's created an image that you're going to buy into and the numbers prove that. Unfortunately it's going to impact the future of professional boxing because now the authenticity, the true talent and skill will be lost in this entertainment of the YouTube world and that kind of fighter.

"There was a world title fight underneath this fight and nobody is talking about it, what does that tell you? These guys put bums on seats. What our sport has to do is catch up, wake up and make something up, let people know who you are, sell yourself like Jake Paul has done."

In fact Nelson believes that other professional boxers should start to take a leaf out of his book on how to build a following for themselves from scratch.

He added: "He's just been himself, he's probably just got someone to follow him around with a camcorder, he's building up a following to the point he's on many shows.

"The host will probably think 'I don't know what a YouTuber is, but I need him'. Everywhere he's gone, 90 per cent of the people on the shows that he's been on may not get it, but what they do get is the numbers and that's what they want.

"What are they doing getting such numbers, driving Ferraris, getting ridiculous attention, getting young kids that would be too busy playing games to come out and go to an arena and watch?

"It's good for the sport. Our sport needs to wake up quickly, if we don't unfortunately we're going to be saturated with less talented individuals that bring more attention. This is where the problem is."

