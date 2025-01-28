Jake Paul and Logan Paul are hinting that one of the most controversial fights that can be booked is taking place March 27 and will stream live on HBO Max.

The Paul brothers have alluded to a boxing fight between them through the years, so the apparent announcement should not be too much of a surprise, but, regardless, the sight of siblings throwing punches at one another, in front of a live audience, on one of the biggest-name streaming giants will no doubt still seem shocking to some.

That is, of course, if all is at it seems.

Paul Brothers Hint at Boxing Fight

Event will take place in March, per a promotional poster