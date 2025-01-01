Jake Paul has revealed the horror injury he suffered in the build-up to his bout with Mike Tyson that could’ve jeopardised the year's most anticipated fight.

The social media star revealed on his 2024 Instagram recap that he had completely torn and sprained his ankle only three weeks ahead of the fight. An injury such as this would normally rule fighters out for a significant amount of time, but Paul decided to fight through the pain.

The fact that this fight had already been rescheduled once, due to Tyson suffering from an ulcer flare-up, likely impacted this decision. Another rescheduling may have led to Netflix pulling the plug on a fight that had received more build-up than any other in the exhibition boxing era.

Jake Paul Tore & Sprained His Ankle

The injury happened three weeks out from fight night

The injury reveal helps shed more light on Jake Paul’s post-fight comments that were made. At the time, he said: “Two weeks ago, I sprained my ankle, completely tore the ligament, anterior ligament, and, like, snapped the other side of my foot."

He continued: “I was on crutches for four or five days, and it just hindered the end of my training camp. I don’t know how it didn’t get leaked or anything. I missed about two weeks of sparring and that’s why my cardio didn’t really feel so good."

What sounded like excuses at the time for an underwhelming fight now makes a lot more sense. Carrying an injury into this fight gives us a better understanding as to why this fight went to decision despite Paul having the clear advantage over Tyson. A severe injury to the ankle would hamper Paul's ability to generate significant power with his blows and stop him from delivering a knockout punch.

Jake Paul’s behaviour usually brings a lot of negative attention to him. He is brash, outspoken, and controversial, attracting many to watch in the hopes that he gets humbled. But there’s no denying the toughness displayed in fighting through this injury as a significant aggravation could have had long-term repercussions on his athletic career.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Heavily Criticised

The Problem Child won via unanimous decision, but it was a disappointing fight